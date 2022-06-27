Without parking and in separate changing rooms: the drastic measures that PSG could take with players who refuse to leave the club

The president of the club remarked that there will be exits in this transfer market (Reuters)

While PSG footballers continue to enjoy their vacationsthe leadership began to work fully in the upcoming season with the transfer market about to kick into action.

With the elusive goal of lifting the Champions League, the Parisian team hit the table and made big changes in the institutionone of them being the arrival of the Portuguese sporting director and adviser louis fields, replacing Leonard.

The Portuguese is already working on the 2022-23 campus and your greatest challenge is no longer to convince a possible new reinforcement, but to lighten the current template which has 31 footballers. For this, from the French capital they affirmed that implement a harsh policy that he has already implemented in other clubs with the players who refuse to leave the institution.

Luis Campos is the new sports director of the club (AFP)

As reported by the newspaper The ParisianCampos will seek to isolate footballers who refuse to be transferred in this transfer market that begins on July 1.

“At PSG they are going to do the same thing they did with us.”considered Julian Palmeri, a former Lille defender, who was under the orders of the Portuguese manager in 2017 and who was described as “undesirable” for refusing to leave the club when he still had a contract.

“They will remove them from the group, they will change in another changing room, they will take away the parking spaces. All to invite them to leave the club as cordially as possible. And if there is no offer, they will try to find an agreement to terminate, ”he detailed.

Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi would be on the club’s exit list

In the last month, PSG were able to resolve only a few contractual issues, the main one being the renewal of Kylian Mbappé. However, when it comes to outputs, only that of Ángel Di María was producedwho will end his relationship with the entity on June 30.

“At this moment, PSG’s position is clear: players who are not part of the project will have to leave. Some have taken advantage of the situation, it’s over!”, remarked the president Nasser Al Khelaifi in an interview with the newspaper in question.

“We want players who like the club, who like to fight, who like to win. And we want this mentality to spread throughout the club. The one who wants to stay in his comfort, the one who does not want to fight, will stay aside “, he claimed.

That list of “undesirables” would be made up of some renowned players and other young people who would not enter the project. Among them appear Leandro Paredes (followed closely by several teams from Italy), Mauro Icardi (with a market in Calcio and the Premier League), Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Georginio Wijnaldum (he came free last season) and Julian Draxleramong others.

KEEP READING

Lionel Messi’s Birthday Photo Album: Inner Circle Friends, Argentina National Team Squad and Drinks

PSG began a profound renovation of its squad: it put 11 of its figures up for sale

A former footballer of the Brazilian team declared himself bisexual: “I have dated a man and a woman”