Without Paulo Dybala, Juventus visits Villarreal for the round of 16 of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

The Villarreal and the Juventus They meet this Tuesday at La Cerámica, in the first match of the Champions League round of 16. A tie to which the Spanish team arrives at its best moment of the season and in which he aspires to be able to overcome one of the competition’s historical figures.

As he Yellow Submarine as the Old lady their squads have improved in the winter market, and their game, highlighting the arrival of the Argentine midfielder Gio Lo Celso for Villarreal and that of the Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the Turin box.

The Spaniards, who are experiencing their sweetest moment of the season, have recovered numerous troops and last Saturday they thrashed Granada (1-4) at home, with a triplet from the Dutchman Arnaut Danjumawho seems to have achieved the high level of play and goal scorer exhibited before his injury.

Those from Turin, for their part, will travel to the clash at the Ceramica stadium, diminished by the losses in defense and by the great absence of one of their references in attack, the Argentine Paulo Dybalain which it will be the first time that they face the Castellón team.

The team led by Allegri arrives at the European event with bad feelings after the ‘puncture’ this day in Serie A against Torino (1-1) in the city derby. The technician will have to rebuild the team to face Villarrealespecially in defense, where they have more problems.

Although you will not be able to count on Giorgio Chiellini, retrieved at the last minute Leandro Bonucci already Luca Pellegriniwho are on the squad list although their options to play from the start seem complicated.

The Juventinos, despite not losing in the league since last November 27, are not having a good campaign -fourth, 9 points off the lead- and may fall to Europa League positions, so the Champions is presented as the opportunity to reverse the situation and start a new positive dynamic.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Villarreal CF: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Iborra, Parejo, Alberto Moreno, Chukwueze; Lo Celso, Danjuma.

Juventus Turin: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Sandro, Danilo; Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; McKennie, Morata, Vlahovic.

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 16:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

STADIUM: The ceramic

