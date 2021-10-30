Witness Prabhakar Sail didn’t come to offer observation towards Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s investigation staff returned from Mumbai to Delhi

Aryan Khan Drug Case, मुंबई: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan drug case (Aryan Khan Drug Case) A unique staff of Narcotics Regulate Bureau (NCB staff) is probing the allegations of extortion within the case. Witness within the case Prabhakar Sal (Prabhakar Sail) Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday with out recording the observation of (Mumbai to Delhi) returned. This knowledge has been given via an legitimate. Please inform that the witness Prabhakar Sail, NCB Regional Director Samir Wankhede (sameer Wankhede) and made very critical allegations towards others.Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan has no longer were given freedom but, after being launched from prison, those prerequisites should be authorized, know what

A five-member staff led via NCB Deputy Director Normal (Northern Zone) Dnyaneshwar Singh reached Mumbai on Wednesday to report the observation. The staff had come to Mumbai after ordering a departmental vigilance inquiry towards Wankhede and a few others on SAIL’s declare of searching for Rs 25 crore to unlock accused Aryan Khan (son of actor Shah Rukh Khan) within the drug seizure case. Additionally Learn – Nice birthday celebration of Aryan Khan’s unlock, Shehnai taking part in outdoor Mannat, fanatics doing Havan

An NCB legitimate stated that within the ultimate 3 days, the NCB particular staff recorded the statements of 8 folks, together with Wankhede, and picked up some necessary paperwork and recordings associated with the seizure of gear. The staff, then again, may no longer report the statements of SAIL and any other NCB witness KP Gosavi. Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan Medicine Case: Shahrukh Khan reached his area with son Aryan, Gauri’s vow fulfilled, see VIDEO

Prabhakar Sail, an ‘impartial witness’ within the case, had claimed that he had heard Gowasi speaking about not easy Rs 25 crore from any person. Gosavi used to be just lately arrested via the Pune Police in any other case. Sal used to paintings as KP Gosavi’s bodyguard. Wankhede has denied the entire allegations towards him and stated that he has performed an excellent investigation within the cruise send case.

NCB staff officers stated that Sail is the most important witness and with out his statements the staff do not have reached any conclusion.

DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh appealed to the cellular in the course of the media to come back ahead to report his observation and if he has any proof, then provide it. With the exception of this, Singh had written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale asking for SAIL to put across himself to seem earlier than the NCB staff via Saturday, however SAIL didn’t seem. The NCB staff left for Delhi because of non-appearance of each the witnesses, Gosavi and Sail, officers stated. It isn’t but transparent whether or not this staff will come again to Mumbai or no longer.