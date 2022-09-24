Witnesses in real time to the fall of an empire that was not

Vladimir Putin, during his message in which he announced the “partial mobilization” of 300 thousand reservists to fight in Ukraine (Reuters)

On April 25, 2005, Vladimir Putin he spoke to the population with a drastic tone and resorting to nostalgia for a nation that had been and was no longer. She wanted to touch some nerve that would revive the dormant Russian pride. He said: “The fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century. For the Russian people, this represented a real drama”. The concept, arbitrary and debatable, was repeated several times over the years by the former agent of the KGB born in 1952 in St. Petersburg. During those years, Putin he transmuted from president to tsar thanks to the infinite resources he used as his own and with which he managed to feed his imperial dreams.

Putin He needed to materialize that idea. For this he built a huge billionaire oligarch network who responded to his orders and with whom he built bridges with politics and business around the world at the stroke of money. A lot of money. He fortified a ruthless internal intelligence and repressive structure significantly more efficient than the army he sent to Ukraine; he set up a web of parastatal media that spread his ideology inside and outside Russia; he silenced, terrified, expelled, poisoned and murdered opponents and critics. He joined dictators and autocrats in every corner of the planet, from Venezuela until Syria. He harassed, extorted, and cornered his neighbors into responding politically. And he still blackmails Europe with gas. He believed he was worthy, in his global role, of being the one to mark a new world order.

However, there are indications that show that this power, that empire that was never again, its collapse began. It remains to be seen whether the collapse will be in slow motion or abruptly, accelerated.

Russia suffered in recent weeks the last of the countless humiliations that he starred in since the murderous offensive against Ukraine last February 24. The recovery and liberation of a vast territory in Kharkiv between September 11 and 12 showed that Russian troops were neither trained nor motivated to continue fighting in lands far removed from their homes. But also, the tide that left the devastated places discovered the most macabre and inhuman of the army of Putin: mass graves, torture cages, rapes, looting. The terror was not exclusive to Izyum and lived in hundreds of villages.

Faced with the unexpected and disorderly military withdrawal, the Russian head of state was forced to act in some way. Desperate, he ordered a “partial mobilization” of reservists and brandished -for the umpteenth time- the nuclear threat. He perceives himself so unbelievable that he had to clarify the inexistence of any type of subterfuge in his words: “This is not a bluff”, he remarked in his dramatic message to the nation. During his speech, a detail did not go unnoticed: he noticed how his hands clenched on the desk in his large office in the Kremlin. A license from the subconscious.

For various analysts, the incomplete call – accompanied by the atomic warning – was a sign of weakness. Putin It is not yet encouraged to carry out a general mobilization or to declare war on Ukraine. Only with the citation “partial” of former soldiers and military provoked a stampede towards bordering countries and a timid but noisy wave of protests that swept the world. That bad mood could serve the Kremlin to measure the popular temperature of what would happen if the call-up was massive and the letters began to arrive to the mothers of the great Russian urban centers.

Almost at the same time, Moscow he also announced referendums in the occupied territories. He wants to annex them and make them part of Russia. The elections that began this Friday do not arouse the pulse of uncertainty and anxiety that these contests usually cause in places governed by the values ​​of democracy. The results will be boringly obvious. The Kremlin play this card believing it could stop or inhibit the Ukrainian counteroffensive. It is based on the belief that attacking sacred Russian soil could repel aggression with tactical nuclear weapons..

Taking this into account, it would seem that Putin bet on the forgetfulness of their opponents. On August 9, a series of bombings destroyed the Russian airbase in Novofedorivka, Crimea. The peninsula was annexed to the “Russian empire” in 2014 after a rigged referendum that was repudiated by much of the world. However, after the destruction – just six weeks ago – of that Russian military airport, there was no devastating aftershock by the Kremlin. The following days the Crimeans continued to feel that the war had come to them while they vacationed and decided to look more and more often at the sky.

Another novelty brought the week: after the summit between Putin y Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 15, the Chinese regime – unconditional partner of Moscow still at war- asked this week via Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese foreign minister, a ceasefire between the parties. Earlier, at the meeting in that Asian country, the head of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) had already conveyed its “concerns” to the former spy of the KGB. Indiaa nuclear power that quietly continued to buy energy resources from Moscow solving several of his financial problems, he also expressed to Putin their qualms about the war excursion. You need to finish as soon as possible.

Beijing y New DelhiAlmost in unison, they called in their own way for the bloody invasion to end. Putin he should consider this red carpet that his two political allies -and essentially economic ones- are laying out for him. Perhaps the idea was even yours. It could mean closest to decorous find to get out of the labyrinth that he began to build since he surrounded Ukraine with tanks and troops towards the end of 2021. How not to listen to two friendly world powers? In New Yorkafter the end of the Annual Assembly of the United Nations, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian peer, Dmytro Kuleba.

the intentions of Xi JinpingHowever, they are not innocent. The head of the Chinese regime faces in the coming weeks the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. In it, he must defend his management, tarnished by the meager economic data and the unresolved “Taiwan question”. the war of Putin -what Xi decided to tacitly support – does not help it internally, much less externally. To carry out his threat to militarily annex the democratic government of Taipei would immediately become an outcast, like the strong man? of Moscow.

The almanac, furthermore, seems allied with Kiev. The new troops recruited by Moscow should be minimally trained to hang a rifle and launch into the adventure of Putin. According to some analysts, this would require – making a lenient calculation – at least a month from the response in person to the letter of invitation to the front. It is there when time weighs. Towards the end of october the temperature in Ukraine It will start to show more and more raw. In novemberthe thermometer will mark daily minimums of between -2°C to -10°C. Then the worst months will come: December and January.

Bitterly cold inside armored vehicles or out in the open, poorly fed, short on weapons and fuel, and, most importantly, with no logical reason to fight, the new Russian troops will find it very difficult to maintain their ranks, advance and conquer new cities. That they manage to stay in their positions without fleeing and deserting will be a miracle.

The wave of protests, fragmented and repressed, also shows the weariness of a certain population that does not want to continue with the slaughter of their children. Also the diaspora to other countries of Europa reflects the same Russian sentiment. The sanctions begin to be felt after 212 days of invasion and the internal markets are cracking. While Putin announced the “partial mobilization” the stock market Moscow crashed with great losses. The voices of politicians and allies demonstrating against the decisions are increasingly loud and everything indicates that they will multiply in the coming days and weeks, far from calming down.

The Russian oligarchs, those rich men with infinite resources who for more than two decades filled their pockets with money and luxuries, are increasingly “quietly” impatient as they watch their fortunes slowly dilute – in the political market of sanctions – as not find a resolution to the conflict opened by the little tsar who elevated them to his London and Parisian mansions or to his obscene cruise ships that float empty in the ports of the Mediterranean. Some fantasize about starting a transition as soon as possible that allows them some continuity.

The repeated humiliations suffered by the Russian troops in Ukraineadded to the lack of political response and weakness shown by Moscow In recent days, they suggest that what was dreamed of as a new empire and world order would be about to vanish. the illusion of a Russia imperial, proud, extensive, powerful and fearsome, comes to an end. Will have to see how long it takes Putin to accompany that same and inexorable destiny.

