Witness’s large claim- Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan used to be implicated, deliberate motion

Aryan Khan Medicine Case: In Aryan Khan medication case, NCB's witness has given this type of observation which is wondering the motion. The witness has claimed that Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan used to be implicated and pre-action used to be deliberate.

Considerably, 23-year-old Aryan Khan used to be arrested on October 3 and were given bail from the Bombay Top Courtroom after spending just about 3 weeks in prison. Witness Vijay Pagare, in dialog with Marathi information channel, alleged that the raid used to be pre-planned.

Previous, Prabhakar Sail, every other impartial witness within the case, had alleged that some NCB officers attempted to extort cash in lieu of Aryan's unlock. NCB is already probing those allegations.