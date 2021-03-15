WJSN Announces Comeback Date And Details In First Teaser

WJSN has dropped the primary teaser for his or her March comeback!

The lady group has introduced that they might be making their comeback on March 31 with the mini album “Unnatural.”

That is WJSN’s first comeback since “Neverland” in June 2020. The group additionally did unit actions with the subunit WJSN CHOCOME (Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung) in October 2020.

What are you hoping to see in WJSN’s upcoming comeback? Keep tuned for updates!