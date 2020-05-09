General News

WJSN Confirms Plans For June Comeback

May 9, 2020
Prepare—WJSN is gearing up for his or her return!

On Might 8, Starship Leisure formally confirmed, “WJSN is getting ready for a comeback in June.”

WJSN’s upcoming launch will mark their first comeback in roughly seven months: the group’s final comeback was in November of final yr, once they dropped their newest mini album “As You Want.”

Are you excited for WJSN’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from them this summer season? Share your ideas with us under, and keep tuned for updates!

