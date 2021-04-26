WJSN Unveils Member Lineup And Debut Date For New Sub-Unit

WJSN will be returning with a brand new sub-unit!

In September 2020, WJSN revealed their first sub-unit, WJSN CHOCOME, composed of members Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung. The sub-unit released the single album “Hmph!” in October 2020.

On April 26, WJSN announced a new subunit called WJSN THE BLACK, composed of members Seola, Exy, Bona, and Eunseo. The sub-unit will make their debut with the single album “My Attitude” on May 12.

WJSN made a group comeback with “Unnatural” last month.

