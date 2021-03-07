WJSN’s Bona Opens Up About Her Character In “Do-it-yourself Love Story” + Hopes For The Future

As KBS 2TV’s hit drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” winds to an in depth, WJSN’s Bona shared her ideas on her expertise throughout filming!

“Do-it-yourself Love Story,” which is able to air its closing episode on March 7, is a well-liked weekend drama set in opposition to the backdrop of the chaotic Samkwang Villa. Bona stars within the drama as Lee Hae Deun, the lovable second daughter of Lee Quickly Jung (performed by Jeon In Hwa).

Expressing her deep affection for her character, Bona remarked, “Through the eight months that I spent as Hae Deun, I believe I used to be positively influenced lots by Hae Deun’s brilliant vitality. In the drama, you may see Hae Deun progressively maturing, and because of her progress, I really feel like I, too, grew a bit as properly.”

“Because it was my first time spending a lot time with one character, I really feel like she has now develop into part of me, and I can’t imagine I’m saying goodbye,” she continued. “I believe I’ll really feel actually empty in the meanwhile.”

When requested if there was part of the drama wherein she felt like she might particularly relate to Lee Hae Deun, Bona replied, “It wasn’t precisely referring to her, however the drama begins with Hae Deun being eradicated from the debut lineup and ending up working as an company employees member. As a result of I do know trainee life all too properly, I believe I used to be in a position to see Hae Deun as a a lot more durable and stronger child [than myself]. If it had been me in actual life, I don’t assume I’d have been in a position to act like Hae Deun, so there have been many scenes among the many incidents that happened on the company that broke my coronary heart.”

Bona went on to share what she had thought of a very powerful facet of portraying the character. “I believe I attempted to not lose her cheerful and optimistic vitality,” she recalled. “The director additionally instructed me, ‘Regardless of how painful or unhappy a state of affairs is, I’d prefer it if Hae Deun remained Hae Deun-esque.’ So I believe I all the time made an effort to maintain her vitamin-like vitality up.”

The idol-turned-actress additionally spoke fondly of her expertise on the filming set. “First, the senior actors doted on me a lot that simply going to the set made me pleased,” she stated. “Additionally, the character of Haedeun is somebody who’s comfortable interacting with the entire different characters, so I believe that made it potential for me to method the senior actors with out feeling awkward even in actual life. It was so significant and enjoyable to have the ability to work along with the senior actors.”

Bona continued, “As a result of it was my first time being part of such a long-running drama, I couldn’t get a way beforehand of how lengthy of a time it could be, however it feels prefer it handed by way more shortly than I anticipated. It was a precious time wherein I realized lots by filming 50 episodes along with the senior actors, from analyzing the script to find out how to categorical my character, feelings that I hadn’t recognized a lot about, and even advert libs. I believe even sooner or later, this drama will probably be an enormous supply of assist for me if I look again on these occasions.”

As for what sort of style she hopes to sort out subsequent, Bona revealed, “If the chance arises, I’d wish to tackle the problem of a historic drama. I actually get pleasure from watching fantasy historic dramas or fusion historic dramas in my on a regular basis life, and since it’s a style I’ve by no means tried earlier than, I’d actually wish to strive it not less than as soon as.”

When requested to share her ideas on the title of “acting-dol,” Bona humbly replied, “I believe that due to my superb senior idol-turned-actors, folks have develop into much less cautious [of idols’ acting], and there’s additionally lots much less prejudice [against idols taking on acting]. I’d wish to develop into somebody who can mix in on stage and likewise appear proper at house in an performing challenge.”

Lastly, Bona shared a message of gratitude to the viewers who’ve been faithfully tuning in to the favored drama week after week.

“Thanks so, a lot to all of the viewers who’ve watched ‘Do-it-yourself Love Story’ for the previous six months,” she stated. “I hope that the drama was in a position to provide you with even the slightest little bit of therapeutic and power whereas it was on air. I’ll proceed to indicate you good issues by means of numerous actions sooner or later, so please control me!”

