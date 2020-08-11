WM Entertainment Issues Warning After Excessive Invasions Of ONF’s Privacy

On August 10, WM Entertainment issued a response on ONF’s official fan café following extreme violations of the group’s privateness.

The assertion reads:

Howdy, that is WM Entertainment.

Even if we particularly banned the attendance of private occasions within the recently-released fan membership etiquette pointers, a shameful factor occurred on the ‘SPIN-OFF’ comeback showcase that was held by V Dwell.

Some individuals trespassed into the occasion house and the ready room, illegally filmed the private rehearsal in addition to the occasion, illegally acquired inside confidential paperwork, consumed the meals that had been catered for the artists and workers with out permission, and hid within the lavatory. This type of habits created friction with the private safety group and obstructed the sleek operating of the occasion.

Particularly, those that trespassed within the ready room for a big time frame disrupted the artists’ actions as they have been making ready for the occasion and triggered them vital discomfort.

On account of inside pointers about occasions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the associated workers have been sporting masks. We apologize that this made it tough to block these individuals, and we as an company will redouble our efforts to stop this example in future.