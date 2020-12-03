WM Entertainment Responds To Reports That An Indian Music Video Plagiarized B1A4’s “Like A Film” MV

WM Entertainment has said that they’re wanting into studies that B1A4’s “Like A Film” music video was copied by one other artist.

On November 25, Indian artists Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar launched the music video for “Shona Shona” on YouTube.

Followers quickly identified the variety of similarities between this music video and the music video for B1A4’s “Like a Film,” which was directed by Yoo Sung Gyun from the manufacturing firm Sunny Visible. Related scenes embody a person falling in love with a lady from a public cellphone sales space, placing an umbrella over a cloud that’s pouring over a lady’s head, a pair speaking by paper cups, flying by area filled with donuts, and a romantic dance beneath the sunshine of a full moon.

The similarities between the music movies included the final storyline, background, colours, and varied particulars. It was additionally reported that the “Shona Shona” music video copied parts from IZ*ONE’s Japanese single “Beware,” together with the road and subway units and varied shade and background particulars.

On YouTube, the credit for “Shona Shona” point out B1A4’s “Like a Film” and IZ*ONE’s “Beware” as inspirations for the set design.

In an announcement, B1A4’s company, WM Entertainment, said, “We’re conscious of the plagiarism difficulty relating to the Indian artist. We’re fastidiously reviewing doable responses.”

B1A4’s “Like a Film” MV:

IZ*ONE’s “Twelve” MV:

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” MV:

Supply (1) (2)