WME Alum Matt Solo moves to 3 Arts Entertainment – Variety

Former WME TV lit agent Matt Solo has joined 3 Arts Entertainment as a supervisor.

Solo’s transfer to the management-production firm owned by Lionsgate comes on the heels of a layoffs at WME and mum or dad firm Endeavor earlier this week. As a cost-cutting transfer, about 300 workers at WME had been affected by layoffs, furloughs or a discount in hours.

The transfer to change into expertise managers is a pure for literary veterans. Solo has lengthy represented prime TV showrunners, administrators and scribes. A supply shut to the scenario mentioned Solo had labored intently with 3 Arts managers for years and was seen as an excellent match personality-wise with the corporate.

Even earlier than the pandemic disaster spurred Endeavor’s cuts, literary brokers have been eyeing the administration segue so as to formally reunite with author purchasers who formally terminated them final 12 months as a part of the Writers Guild of America’s contentious reform marketing campaign of its expertise company franchise guidelines.

Solo is among the many first distinguished WME brokers to relocate to administration however he’s possible to not be the final. Business sources say quite a few conversations are beneath manner at administration firms giant and small, for alums of WME in addition to UTA, CAA and ICM Companions because the authorized standoff with the WGA drags on via federal court docket.

Solo had been with WME since early 2007. Earlier than that he spent 10 years at ICM, rising to head of TV lit.

Lionsgate acquired a majority stake in 3 Arts Entertainment in Could 2018. The corporate has been among the many most profitable management-production ventures with a roster of TV collection beneath its belt that features NBC’s “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and “Insecure.”

Information of Solo’s rent was first reported by Deadline.