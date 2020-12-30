WME Blasts WGA for Lack of Negotiations in Franchise Agreement Battle

WME fired again on the WGA on Wednesday, faulting the union for failing to have interaction in negotiations to settle the struggle that has stored WME from representing writers for almost two years.

WME issued a prolonged assertion in response to a letter despatched Tuesday night to WGA members by the guild’s negotiating committee in which the union rejected the most recent proposal from WME, despatched on Dec. 23.

WME asserted that the guild has up to now refused to have interaction in negotiations on particular points that WME is dealing with as its mum or dad firm Endeavor units a plan for promoting most of its stake in Endeavor Content material. That divestment is critical for WME to adjust to the guild’s tightened guidelines relating to possession of manufacturing or distribution belongings as a situation of representing movie and TV writers and showrunners.

“WME introduced an up to date proposal that made a collection of concessions simply 4 days following our listening to on December 18. We made clear our willingness to have interaction in additional dialogue with the WGA at any level in the course of the holidays,” WME stated in an announcement. “We all know that is how each different company lastly reached a deal—that they had the chance to have a dialogue with the Guild to handle their particular wants, and that’s what now we have constantly tried to do in an effort to get a deal completed. Nonetheless, as a substitute of responding on to us, as soon as once more we realized not directly via media studies that our proposal was rejected by approach of a leaked letter the WGA Negotiating Committee despatched to Guild members. There was no counter to our proposal, nor any supply to fulfill and interact. Whereas we discover this tactic unhelpful in reaching a decision, we are going to persist in our efforts towards reaching a brand new franchise settlement.”

