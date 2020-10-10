WME, Music Agent Brent Smith ‘Half Methods’ After Internal Investigation

“Following an investigation primarily based on complaints of bullying habits by Brent Smith, WME and Brent have mutually determined to half methods,” the company has introduced. The information comes after Smith’s Sept. 22 suspension for “behavioral points,” first reported by Deadline.

Smith has represented a handful of high-profile musicians, together with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Child Cudi, Infantile Gambino and Frank Ocean. Final month, insiders described an general presence of bullying and “aggressive habits” stoked by an influence vacuum because the higher ranks of WME’s music division have shifted.

Smith has labored within the music business for over 20 years, beginning out at Frontier Reserving Worldwide working for Ian Copeland. He then transitioned to WME and ultimately grew to become a associate, constructing a formidable clientele with staggering streaming numbers and big area excursions to match.

However with the coronavirus pandemic, the touring business has been upended, shedding some 90% of its revenues in 2020 as artists and followers have been quarantined at dwelling. Businesses throughout the board have confronted layoffs and furloughs. Paradigm just lately completely laid off 180 of its 600 staff, six months after these company staffers had been quickly laid off as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, WME noticed Marc Geiger, the company’s world head of music, exit after 17 years. He was adopted by co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon, who transitioned to a guide position with WME mother or father firm Endeavor.

Of their stead, Lucy Dickins was upped to co-head of WME’s music division, becoming a member of Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer, who additionally retain the titles of co-heads. The three run the company’s music division whose roster additionally contains The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Calvin Harris, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan and Eric Church, amongst others.