WME Music Agent Brent Smith Suspended Due to ‘Behavioral Points’

WME has suspended agent Brent Smith, citing “behavioral points,” Selection has discovered. The company has initiated an investigation, in accordance to Deadline, which first reported the information.

Smith has represented a handful of high-profile musicians, together with Drake, Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Child Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Infantile Gambino and Frank Ocean. Whereas it’s unclear what provoked the company to take such motion, a number of sources inform Selection that low morale and infighting have dominated the day-to-day goings-on internally. These insiders describe the general presence of bullying and “aggressive conduct” stoked by an influence vacuum because the higher ranks of WME’s music division have shifted. One supply notes {that a} office “tradition change” — specifically: company intolerance of dangerous conduct at work — has been considerably of a impolite awakening for brokers lengthy ensconced within the “previous approach of doing issues.”

WME declined to touch upon Smith’s suspension.

Smith has labored within the music trade for over 20 years, beginning out at Frontier Reserving Worldwide working for Ian Copeland. He then transitioned to WME and ultimately turned a associate, constructing a formidable clientele with staggering streaming numbers and large enviornment excursions to match.

However with the coronavirus pandemic, the touring trade has been upended, shedding some 90% of its revenues in 2020 as artists and followers have been quarantined at residence. Businesses throughout the board have confronted layoffs and furloughs. Simply final week, Paradigm completely laid off 180 of its 600 staff, six months after these company staffers have been quickly laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, WME noticed Marc Geiger, the company’s international head of music, exit after 17 years. He was adopted by co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon, who transitioned to a advisor position with WME mother or father firm Endeavor.

Of their stead, Lucy Dickins was upped to co-head of WME’s music division, becoming a member of Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer, who additionally retain the titles of co-heads. The three run the company’s music division whose roster additionally contains The Weeknd, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan and Eric Church, amongst others.