WME Partner Phillip Solar, Macro’s Charles D. King Launch New Firm

WME accomplice Phillip Solar and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King are launching M88, a full-service illustration agency that goals to amplify “the voices of artists and creators from the worldwide new majority.”

Solar will depart the company to guide the brand new three way partnership as president and managing accomplice, and King’s not too long ago launched Macro Administration will merge its operations with the corporate. M88, which will get its first preliminary from King’s Macro and the numbers in its identify as a nod to Solar’s Chinese language heritage, shall be majority-owned by Macro.

Macro Administration companions Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson are additionally boarding M88 as companions.

Michael B. Jordan shall be Solar’s first consumer at M88, with extra anticipated to be represented by the agency quickly. Solar and Jordan constructed Jordan’s manufacturing firm, Outlier Society, which has first-look offers at Warner Bros. for movie and Amazon Studios for tv, and collectively helped to type WarnerMedia’s company inclusion coverage. Jordan will proceed to even be represented by WME.

Solar, whose consumer roster has additionally included Idris Elba, Riz Ahmed, Donald Glover, Gemma Chan, Lena Waithe, Rihanna and Naomi Scott, first labored with King whereas a accomplice at WME.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/accomplice at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO,” stated Solar. “He’s a novel pressure within the trade, and somebody I deeply admire as a

colleague and shut confidante. Given our aligned values and shared historical past, this partnership is a pure evolution and crucial step.”

King stated he’s “really thrilled” to work with Solar as soon as extra and launch their three way partnership.

“His eager eye for expertise, ardour and advocacy for artists and authenticity and his deal making prowess are simple,” stated King. “Moreover, he’s an distinctive government and chief who utterly aligns with the mission and values of MACRO in life and apply. We sit up for rising and constructing with him.”

Solar stated he’s grateful to WME for the “unmatched coaching and mentorship” that Patrick Whitesell, Ari Greenburg and others on the company offered him over his 15 years there, and appears ahead to persevering with to work collectively.

“Our trade wants corporations like M88 now greater than ever, and we couldn’t be extra proud that Phil is making this transfer. He’s an unimaginable advocate for artists and we want him all one of the best in his subsequent chapter,” stated Whitesell, government chairman of Endeavor.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported information of the three way partnership.