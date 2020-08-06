WME Signs Wirecard Scandal Journalists Dan McCrum, Paul Murphy

Monetary Occasions journalists Dan McCrum and Paul Murphy, greatest recognized for his or her investigative piece uncovering the Wirecard scandal, have signed with WME. The company will signify them in all areas together with movie, TV, books and podcasts.

Murphy oversaw the five-year investigation on the German monetary know-how agency, with McCrum serving because the lead reporter. Their work at Monetary Occasions uncovered the largest accounting fraud case because the Enron scandal in 2011.

Wirecard, at one time valued at $25 billion, claimed that it might finish the usage of money by digitizing all funds. McCrum and Murphy revealed a unique enterprise, constructed on fraudulent actions together with inflated gross sales, unlawful offers with cash launderers, and deceptive its auditor of 1.9 billion euros that went “lacking” in accordance with the corporate.

All through the investigation, the journalists confronted retaliation from Wirecard, together with hacking, a sting operation and a criticism filed in German court docket. Their work finally resulted within the insolvency of the corporate.

Murphy serves because the investigations editor at Monetary Occasions. Along with the Wirecard case, he has overseen long-term initiatives on the President’s Membership and the downfall of WPP’s Martin Sorrell. He based the Monetary Occasions’ on-line weblog FT Alphaville in 2006. Previous to becoming a member of Monetary Occasions, Murphy spent a decade on the Guardian, the place he was a monetary editor.

McCrum has written for the Monetary Occasions for 13 years, the place he uncovered accounting issues and fraud at a number of companies. He has served as editor of FT Alphaville, capital market editor and funding correspondent in New York Metropolis.