WME’s Bradley Rainey Talks Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Trent Reznor

In August 2020, Bradley Rainey was named head of WME’s music for visible media division, succeeding veteran agent Amos Newman and taking over a roster of Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winners together with Hans Zimmer, Randy Newman, Ludwig Göransson, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, amongst others. The 35-year-old Rainey, a graduate of USC’s movie faculty, was nicely positioned for the promotion. He helped construct the division in 2011, after three years at Endeavor and a stint within the company’s mailroom. Selection not too long ago spoke with Rainey concerning the challenges dealing with composers in an ever-changing enterprise surroundings.

How has this yr been when it comes to the pandemic and its influence in your purchasers?

Navigating uncertainty throughout the business has additionally uncovered a whole lot of holes. We have to deal with [the financial implications of] streaming. We’re seeing a whole lot of studio movies bounce previous a theatrical window. Artists may be bypassing field workplace that’s not accessible, and the royalties that come later are fractional in comparison with what they as soon as had been. The implications of that imply greater quantity and extra output, which isn’t essentially essentially the most artistic mantra or going to garner the very best quality. In order that’s an enormous problem for the business, nevertheless it’s one thing that I’m excited to deal with.

Streaming royalties should be minuscule compared to the sort of back-end cash produced from an enormous hit in theaters.

Precisely. The streamers have created a whole lot of alternative, however now we have to get previous the royalties and work out field workplace bonuses. Together with representing artists which are completely different, or greater than only a composer per se, I believe it provides WME the chance to barter completely different sorts of offers — whether or not that’s curiosity within the music or how they launch the music, and that’s one thing that I’ve been closely centered on.

Amos Newman definitely elevated WME’s stature within the music-for-screens world. What are you able to inform us about his focus now?

Amos is now senior VP of music at Endeavor Content material. He oversees the music technique for the manufacturing firm — their soundtrack companies, publishing pursuits and a 123 of different issues {that a} VP of music would do at a studio. … This transition is one thing Amos and I’ve been speaking about for a while, and I believe the pandemic catalyzed a whole lot of issues. When the time got here, I simply jumped in with each ft and was actually excited to do it. I had an excellent understanding of the enterprise and the way we operated as a result of I had been there on the opening with him for the previous decade.

Do you consider your consumer record is considerably completely different from these of the opposite prime music businesses on the town?

In case you have a look at the consumer roster, you see Max Richter, Ludwig Göransson, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mica Levi, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. These are all artists. They’re doing a whole lot of different issues, outdoors of simply the touring area. They’re culturally related in so many various methods, and I believe that’s the most important distinction, is I’ve all the time gravitated in direction of multi-hyphenates, these artists who’re creatively artists, in each sense of the phrase. A lot of the artists on the roster mirror that.

Let’s speak about Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who’ve two main movies out now, Netflix’s “Mank” and Disney-Pixar’s “Soul.”

They’re purchasers of the company throughout touring in addition to composing, and it’s simply been unbelievable to only be part of what they’re doing. They’ve had a very nice yr, apart from “Watchmen” and their Emmy win. Each “Mank” and “Soul” posed an unbelievable problem. “Mank,” in the best way that they recorded it, after which “Soul,” being a Pixar movie. They proceed to push the envelope creatively, and they’re relentless in the best way that they method and deal with new challenges, whether or not or not it’s recording in quarantine with “Mank,” or taking over a Pixar movie. They require the tradition to come back to them.

How do you imply?

They do precisely what they should do creatively, and I believe that individuals go in direction of that, quite than becoming into what they assume the tradition or the composing world need them to do.

One other of your purchasers, Ludwig Göransson, is definitely one of the fascinating artists within the enterprise at present. Previously two years he’s collected an Oscar, an Emmy and three Grammys.

He was one in all our first purchasers, after we began the division. He’s one other nice instance of a multi-hyphenate, somebody who isn’t afraid to take artistic dangers. At a time in his profession when he was on the peak of the comedy TV area, he determined to take an enormous danger and work on a small movie referred to as “Fruitvale Station” along with his pal from USC, Ryan Coogler.

He was scoring “Group” on the time?

“Group,” “New Lady,” and “Blissful Endings.” He was getting always referred to as to do these half-hour comedies, and he made the choice to maneuver into a brand new artistic area, and actually, actually had a transparent understanding of what he needed to do. And serving to him push into that area, clearly with the assistance of Ryan, has simply been superb. To not point out his work with Donald Glover and Infantile Gambino, and all the opposite avenues he’s carried out as a producer and a songwriter, working with a 123 of different artists. Ludwig creates story round rating, as nicely. I imply, what he did with “Black Panther” was superb. Going to Africa – once more, that’s quintessential to the sort of artist that the company gravitates in direction of, and I believe it represents our roster.

What about Hans Zimmer? He’s had a fairly large yr, counting “No Time to Die,” “Marvel Girl 1984,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” now engaged on each “Dune” and “Prime Gun: Maverick.” It’s like he by no means stops, although there’s a pandemic.

Sure, he’s completely prolific in his output. We service him in a 123 of various methods. He’s carried out an unbelievable tour, and [although] the touring aspect doesn’t come beneath my purview, the company as an entire could be very concerned in that. Hans was definitely instrumental within the begin of the music and digital media division — that kicked every thing off for us, so it’s been superb to see that, and to be part of that.

Who do you see as up-and-comers amongst your consumer record — composers that we ought to be looking out for?

Max Richter (“Advert Astra”) is the quintessential consumer I used to be attempting to go for and nonetheless am, which is a multi-hyphenate: any person who’s simply as profitable of their composer profession as they’re of their artist profession, or ballet, or fee work, or theater, or a 123 of different issues. The kind of artist with a 123 of various artistic output was most fascinating to me as a result of these artists carry a narrative with them, and that brings one thing very particular to a movie. That’s the way forward for our enterprise, actually.

I’m actually excited a couple of younger composer named Emile Mosseri. We beginning working collectively a pair years in the past. He hadn’t but scored a function, however in only a few years he’s labored on various actually particular tasks, beginning with “The Final Black Man in San Francisco,” after which he jumped into Miranda July’s movie “Kajillionaire.” After which extra not too long ago did “Minari.” He’s had a very great profession within the brief time that he’s been doing this, and I believe that lots of people are going to quickly uncover how particular he’s too.

Mica Levi is any person who I’m always stunned by and enthusiastic about, and he or she and I began working collectively in 2012 whereas “Underneath the Pores and skin” was being edited. She’s simply extremely thrilling, and he or she is continually pushing the envelope. … She is relentless and completely uncompromising in inher will to remain true to the artwork. And each time she will get concerned in a mission she does one thing fully completely different, and I believe you may see that from “Underneath the Pores and skin” to “Jackie” to “Monos,” after which extra not too long ago “Small Axe.”

Kris Bowers is only a pleasure. I imply, he’s extremely various in what he’s capable of do, whether or not that’s “When They See Us” for Netflix, or [the video game] “Madden 21.” He’s doing “Area Jam 2,” “Respect,” “America vs. Billie Vacation.” He’s acquired a lot runway for 2021, that it’s simply going to be enjoyable to see, and he’s simply getting began.

How do you view the significance of music supervisors in movie as of late when it comes to the influence they’re having?

I can’t underscore their significance sufficient. We’re speaking about music for visible media — it’s the opposite part of music that you just’re listening to on a movie or a TV present. A whole lot of occasions they’re setting the stage for what you see on display. Whereas a composer is creating one thing unique that guides you and helps inform the story, a music supervisor will set the stage like an ideal costumer or set designer or perhaps a cinematographer, serving to the viewers perceive what they’re seeing.

I believe instantly of Quentin Tarantino and Mary Ramos, and her position in setting the stage for “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Certain. Quentin and Mary’s relationship is the perfect director-music supervisor relationship. She’s labored with him on every thing he’s carried out since “Reservoir Canines.” Take into consideration “As soon as Upon a Time,” and even “The Hateful Eight,” the place she was instrumental in assist bringing on a composer [Ennio Morricone], which he had by no means carried out earlier than. Mary will get very a lot concerned with storytelling, far more than choosing songs. Generally she will get in there and provides script notes.

Are there different cases the place one in all your purchasers has had a very robust influence on a present?

Zach Cowie is a younger music supervisor who’s very concerned within the sound of “Grasp of None,” and can become involved with the creatives earlier than the season begins, as they’re creating the scripts. He’s within the writing rooms, and comes with a perspective on what story the music goes to inform, how they’re going to roll that out creatively, and that’s very a lot part of what the present is.

What’s your agenting philosophy?

Discover creatively fulfilling jobs in your purchasers and lean into an artist’s total technique. Meaning taking part in a component of their enterprise as a composer, of their enterprise as an artist, a recording artist or a touring artist, and ensuring that they’re on paths for what I prefer to name the 30-year trajectory. Ensuring that they’re transferring in a course that may in the end get them to the place they want their legacy to be.

Has that all the time been your view, or is it one thing that advanced over a number of years on the company?

I’ve come to study that once you companion up with a consumer, they’ve long-term targets for themselves, and in case you’re not aligned with that, then you may’t correctly characterize them. After they’re occupied with their careers, they’re not considering short-term. They’re occupied with the remainder of their life, and I don’t know how one can correctly characterize any person with out understanding it from their standpoint. A part of that’s empowering them to have the ability to say no to a mission, or to not do one thing as a result of it’s not creatively what they need to be doing. And I believe that that goes towards a whole lot of different brokers’ philosophies. I see shortage as fairness, quite than excessive output of quantity. I imply, I believe that in case you do one or two very particular issues in your profession, whether or not that’s compose a movie or launch an album, I believe you are able to do far more than churning out a whole lot of work since you need to keep related.