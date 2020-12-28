WNBA Star Candace Parker Buys $4 Million Los Angeles House

Again in 2018, skilled basketball celebrity Candace Parker and her former husband Sheldon Williams offered their Encino marital residence for $3.8 million, splitting the earnings and going their separate actual property methods. However the WNBA baller has bounced again properly; earlier this month, she shelled out $4 million for a bigger, newer, and customarily extra spectacular property within the neighboring San Fernando Valley group of Tarzana.

Constructed this yr on hypothesis by a neighborhood developer, the practically half-acre property sits on a quiet road, behind tall orange gates. The substantial motorcourt has room for a minimum of a half-dozen vehicles, and there’s a three-car hooked up storage for added parking, plus wee patches of grass and native landscaping to interrupt up the concrete jungle.

Contained in the snazzy fashionable farmhouse-style residence, there’s an open-concept floorplan with wide-plank hardwood flooring and a comparatively vibrant shade scheme that comes with shades of white, gray, and heat acorn. Instantly to the correct of the entryway is the fireplace-equipped front room; past that, a middle hallway leads previous a black-and-gold workplace to an enormous nice room, the place there’s a proper eating space serviced by a moist bar, a household room with one other hearth and backlit built-ins, and a courtyard, accessed by way of glass sliding doorways, that provides its personal out of doors hearth.

With top-of-the-line Thermador home equipment and acres of quartzite counter tops, the kitchen is dressed to impress and may simply accommodate giant occasions, COVID-19 permitting. Company can both chat on the casual breakfast bar, pattern hors d’oeuvres within the sunny breakfast nook, or bask within the sunny yard — simply accessible by way of disappearing partitions of glass. On the market are patios for al fresco eating, a big line primed for Fido’s romps, a glowing saltwater pool with inset spa and Baja shelf, and an adjoining pool home and half-court basketball court docket, naturally.

When her visitors develop into too rowdy, Parker can retreat to any of the 6,300-square-foot mansion’s 5 non-public bedrooms, all of which pack in their very own ensuite baths. The upstairs master bedroom is especially titanic, with a marble hearth, a showroom closet that’s greater than many boutiques, and a spa-style rest room with each a soaking tub and one of many greatest showers this aspect of Mulholland, full with no fewer than three bathe heads. Downstairs, there’s additionally a soundproof movie show with seating for 10, whereas a complicated Control4 residence automation system with safety cameras will deter any undesirable celebration crashers from becoming a member of the enjoyable.

Parker, 34, was the primary general decide within the 2008 WNBA draft, and she or he’s performed for the Los Angeles Sparks her total skilled profession. Over the previous decade, she’s develop into a family title, racking up an enormous trove of accolades together with two MVP awards, one WNBA championship, and two Olympic gold medals. The 6’4″ Naperville, Illinois native additionally sports activities a slew of profitable endorsement offers with the likes of Adidas and Gatorade which have helped make her maybe the best-paid participant on all the WNBA roster.

Lillian Wall of Wall Road Properties held the itemizing; Stephen Sweeney and Josh Altman of the Altman Brothers Crew at Douglas Elliman repped Parker.