Wo Long adds a new mechanic to Souls that I fell in love with and that makes it more interesting than Nioh

I was able to play the Wo Long demo from the Tokyo Game Show. That has allowed me to enjoy its combat, exploration, warrior customization and a couple of new and very good ideas. Team Ninja has done a good job updating the Nioh formula and revamping it with this game.

The playable demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has convinced me. As soon as you have some time, try it. As soon as you liked Nioh or Nioh 2, here you will find a similar base but with enough changes to let the whole know you again. The way we fight, collect gear, or explore is similar. Artistically and technically, there is not much distance between Nioh 2 and this game, but there are in the mechanics and in the dynamics of exploration.

In Wo Long we don’t have to worry only that our level is adequate to face depending on what monsters, you also have to watch the morale points, which determine our momentum and that of our enemies to fight. We start the game phase with level 1. Here the respawn points are bases on which to pin flags. There are two types of them: in which we can respawn after dying, level up, equip spells, ask for help, and in which we are not allowed to do anything but admire them. As we locate them, and place our banners on them, our minimum morale level will go up one point.

As we kill enemies in the area, that morale level will also rise above that minimum. Each monster we face has its own monster, and represents its momentum. If you have a moral level of 2 and your enemy’s is 20, he will break your face very easily. Therefore, you have to thoroughly explore the stage, find the bases to put up the banners, kill enemies little by little and then return to that impetuous rival, who killed you, to make him bite the dust.

This system is great because invites you to tour the entire stage, to not run amok to the area boss and gives personality to all the monsters. If we kill the leaders of the soldiers, all of them will see their morale lowered and they will lose their homicidal momentum against us. If any of them kills us, it will grow, their morale will multiply and we will have to go to take revenge on him. Another player can also avenge us through online.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty playable demo has me convincedIn case of dying, our morale level will be reduced to the equivalent of the number of flags we have discovered, that is, to that minimum level. Therefore, if instead of fully enjoying the stage, we just dedicate ourselves to dodging each enemy and going for the boss, we will die quickly. The bosses have the highest level of morale possible, always, and we have to train at the level to strengthen ourselves. Of course, we can go for it without doing all this, what will make those who like hard challenges fall in love. But, usually, without momentum there is no victory in battle. I admit that I loved this idea. I think that an endemic problem with SoulsLike is that many times one wonders: why do I have to complicate my life and fight against every bug that comes my way? Because many times it is more comfortable to run forward and that’s it. But you can’t do that in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Ultimately, this gives you a lot of prominence to the scenarios and exploration.

Wo Long will force you to walk every inch of the stage

Regarding morality, I was able to ask Masaaki Yamagiwa and Fumihiko Yasuda about it. The producers of the title have told me the following: “the morale system affects each stage individually. You do not maintain the level achieved in a scenario throughout the game. There will be different items to increase your level and influence in each phase. Whenever you finish a quest and go on another, your rank resets to zero. This system doesn’t affect the narrative, there are no multiple endings, so players can experiment with it without story consequences.” Perhaps it would have been more interesting if your morale grew throughout the game, or if it affected the narrative , but we will only know that when we taste the final product.

In Wo Long I don’t want to get to the final boss fastTeam Ninja knows that players will have to thoroughly explore every corner of each phase, which is why it offers scenarios with different biomes, many heights, and secrets in the form of difficult enemies, invasions, and delicious loot. In relation to Nioh 2, in Wo Long we are rewarded with equipment in a less exaggerated way. In that one, you kicked a stone and you got three weapons, two pieces of armor and eight items. Here that is more restrained, and it is appreciated. In any case, the system itself is the same: we have to be aware of the level of each weapon, its power and its passive abilities to equip the best one. Now we can see some as interesting as the one that marks on your radar the flags that you still have to discover. About this, the producers explain to me: “this time there won’t be as many drops of items as often as in Nioh, Borderlands or Diablo (…). Some famous historical Chinese characters will give you very cool weapons when you defeat them.”

And not only is that system of morale and momentum points consistent with the level design, but also with the combat. It is clear that Wo Long wants you to enjoy the setting and the enemies, not to run away and encourage yourself to fight. That is why he has created a very dynamic system. It is not as slow or technical as Nioh, on the contrary. Crushing the square we make long combos, we can do double jumps to catch the enemy off guard, activate martial arts techniques, spells and summon our divine beast. All this combined with a defense that allows both blocking us and parrying everything. It is a very satisfying system, aggressive and one breath away from abandoning the rigors of SoulsLike to be more hack and slash.

Wo Long’s combat is faster than Nioh 2’s

We also have stealth, as well as bows and crossbows capable of killing enemies at a distance with a single shot. And doing it is very enjoyable. He has a problem, yes. And it is that the camera does not always help, and the excess of powers that we unleash at the same time tends to cloud the legibility of the scene. You will eat more than one blow and two that you have not seen coming. Fortunately, the game is still in development and this is something that can be improved. With this excellent coherence between the morale, exploration and combat system, I have enjoyed Wo Long a lot. I found it to be a very solid game. with a very clear proposal. Here you don’t want to copy Miyazaki, you want to do something of your own. It is capable of bringing new ideas to this genre while keeping the best of Nioh 2. Silly, Team Ninja has been able to correct something that frustrated me about Souls, because in Wo Long I don’t want to get to the final boss fast, I want to explore little by littlefind all the bases and loot.

In the demo I was also able to test their weapons and classes. I have mainly played with single and double spades. The sensations between the two are positive, with well-differentiated dynamics and they work well in combat. When choosing our character, the class is determined by the virtue we choose. There are five: fire, water, wind, earth and metal. We raise one of these five virtues each time we level up. A power our brute force, another our defense, dodge, etc. This is how we are configuring our build and who we are. It is a simple method in principle, but very functional. We also have a generous editor to customize our warrior at will.

In short, Wo Long I liked it a lot. It has problems with the cameras, the AI ​​of the enemies is still not perfect and graphically it is very continuous with Nioh 2. I also want to know how the morale system evolves phase by phase. I say this because it is something that seems like a very good idea on paper, but it will force Wo Long to have very different areas so that going through all the nooks and crannies of it does not end up boring him. The title will arrive in 2023. After playing this demo, it has become one of my most anticipated for next year.