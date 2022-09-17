Wo Long Fallen Dynasty announces a free demo on PS5 and Xbox Series for a limited time

The new from Team Ninja can be tested from today, September 16, until the 26th of the same month.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty was one of the games that attracted the most attention since its presentation at the Xbox E3 conference, but the title of the Team Ninja He hasn’t stopped leaving us details ever since. In fact, they already advanced that we would have a playable demo, something that has been confirmed today.

During the Tokyo Game Show 2022, the publisher Koei Tecmo has confirmed that A demo of the game is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. You can find them on the PS Store and Xbox Store and try out a section of the title for yourself, though only on next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

It will be available until September 26Even though the game is released on more platforms apart from PlayStation and Xbox next-gen machines, it should be noted that users of these systems will have to hurry if they want to play Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, as the demo will be available. Limited Time: will be removed on September 26so there are ten days to test your action.

Its managers tell us that the demo offers a look at the dark world of the game with a sword fighting drawn from chinese martial arts, strategic aspects of the battle, frenetic action and a sample of the online multiplayer mode, with creator of characters and abilities. As a reward to those who participate in the demo, those who complete it you will get a special helmet as an item called Crouching Dragon Helmet, which can be used in the title.

In order to play the definitive version of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, we will have to wait a little longer, since the Team Ninja title will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S early 2023, without a specific date marked yet on the calendar. At 3DJuegos we have already told you everything we know about this new action title in a special article, so we recommend you take a look at it to get an idea of ​​what you can expect.

More about: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo and Demo.