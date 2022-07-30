Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, from the creators of Nioh, will release a playable demo soon and reveals new details

The Team Ninja title will be released in 2023 and will feature online multiplayer.

Team Ninja has announced that its upcoming action RPG title Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will bring a playable demo soon. Its release is set for next year, so it should not take long for this test to be released. It’s been through Official Twitter of the account from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty where they have announced numerous details of the title.

As expected in these types of games, there will be a character creator where our protagonist will be at the mercy of the requirement of this type of titles and must survive the complicated challenges that are presented to him. The movements of the weapons that we will use will be typical of the chinese martial arts. In addition, they have confirmed that the title will arrive with online multiplayer.

Some information has also been shared about his settingas we will face monsters from chinese mythology in a historical period after the Han Dynasty between the years 947 and 951 where demons plague the three kingdoms, according to Gamesradar. Likewise, the sorcery will be present together with a new moral system.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released during the first months of 2023 for current and previous generation consoles, i.e. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It was presented at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and will be released launch on Xbox Game Pass.

