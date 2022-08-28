Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty reveals details and gameplay: this is how the new Nioh authors look

The title is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

Team Ninja has once again captured the attention of its fans with a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty which, presented during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last June, took us to a fantastic setting set in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. This was more than enough for Nioh fans to closely follow every new piece of information related to this game, and now they can sit down for a gameplay loaded with action and combat.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty fights focus on Chinese martial arts and speedThis advance, which presents the protagonist of the adventure fighting against some unspeakable beasts, has been accompanied by new data about the experience. And it is that IGN has had the opportunity to chat with the producer of the installment, Masaaki Yamagiwato learn how Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty differs from other games from the studio.

On the one hand, Yamagiwa confirms that Team Ninja’s next adventure is set in China and, therefore, it will have a combat system more focused on the martial arts of this country and speed, without resistance or stamina meters. Beyond this, the developers have also been working on other additions like the jump button, more than 10 types of weapons and ranks for players and enemies, which will indicate the opponent’s difficulty based on their level.

Those who want to know more about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have to wait until the celebration of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, where Koei Tecmo (now known as Plaion) will participate both with this game and with other titles in its catalog. Here, trade fair attendees will be able to put their skills to the test with a demo and receive exclusive rewards.

Team Ninja has been raising the bar for their game with details about its elevated difficulty. We will be able to participate in the challenging combats of this title early 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, although it should also be noted that said adventure will be available via Xbox Game Pass. Until then, we’ll continue to gather information about this complex experience to expand on what we know about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

