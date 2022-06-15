Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty, from the authors of Nioh, confirms launch for PS4 and PS5

The title, which promises large doses of action at the time of the Han Dynasty, was presented during the Xbox event.

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase has left us surprises such as the new title of Team Ninja, which will bear the name of Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty. His presentation was based solely on the broadcast of a cinematographic trailer that took us directly to the time of the Han Dynastybut it was more than enough for fans of Nioh, developed by the same studio, to rub their hands with excitement.

In this preview, Wo: Long: The Fallen Dynasty confirmed its launch for Xbox and PC consoles, although it also mentioned the ecosystem of PlayStation. And now, as revealed in the extended version of the event, Team Ninja assures that its next third-person action-adventure game will arrive in The PS4 of the PS5.

In this way, the title of Team Ninja will take its combats both to current platforms and to the service of Xbox Game Pass, where it will launch. In this way, we can now prepare ourselves for an experience that gathers the good work of the developer to offer us confrontations against deadly creatures and enemy soldiers, always using the sword game of the chinese martial arts.

The story of Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty focuses on narrating the dramatic story of a militia soldier struggling to survive in a dark fantasy version of the Han Dynasty, where the demons will try to invade the three kingdoms. If this plot catches your attention, you can take a look at our Nioh review and see how good Team Ninja is at developing action games set in feudal Japan.

Más sobre: Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty, Wo Long, Team Ninja, NioH, PS4 y PS5.