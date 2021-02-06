‘Woke’ Sets Anthony King as Showrunner on Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony King has signed on as showrunner and government producer for Season 2 of “Woke” at Hulu, Selection has realized solely.

He takes over from Season 1 showrunner Jay Dyer. In his new position, King will work alongside collection co-creators Marshall Todd and Keith Knight, with Knight’s life and artwork serving as the inspiration for the collection.

“I’m actually excited so as to add Anthony to the crew,” Knight mentioned. “He’s written for some nice reveals, and constantly brings the humorous each time. Along with my co-pilots Marshall and Mo, we’re cooking up some actually neat stuff for Season 2, and we’re trying ahead to Anthony’s contributions.”

King beforehand co-created and government produced “Robbie” for Comedy Central and has developed reveals for CBS, HBO, TBS and AMC. He’s additionally written and produced for “Silicon Valley,” “Useless To Me,” “Search Celebration,” “Broad Metropolis,” “Moist Sizzling American Summer season: First Day of Camp” and the followup “Ten Years Later,” “Wrecked,” “Enjoying Home” and “Finest Pals Perpetually.”

He’s repped by Mosaic.

“Woke” stars Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an surprising incident modifications every little thing. With a newfound consciousness, Keef should navigate the brand new voices and concepts difficult him, all with out setting aflame to every little thing he’s already constructed.

The collection combines live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and listening to inanimate objects speaking to him as he turns into extra conscious of racism in his on a regular basis life. Together with Morris, “Woke” additionally stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson. Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver visitor star.

The present was developed by Todd and Knight. Additionally they served as government producers alongside Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Sony Footage Tv and ABC Signature co-produce.