‘Wolf of Wall Road’ Jordan Belfort Hosts Discovery GameStop Doc

Jordan Belfort, the unique “Wolf of Wall Road,” will host a Discovery Plus documentary particular on videogame retailer GameStop’s inventory value rise.

Produced by ITN Productions, the one-hour quick turnaround challenge, “GameStop: The Wall Road Hijack” (working title), explores how, in Jan. 2021, amid the political and pandemic information, a gaggle of younger, risk-embracing day merchants prompted the inventory value of struggling videogame retailer GameStop to skyrocket in a play that shook the world’s monetary markets.

Within the Nineteen Nineties, Belfort constructed one of essentially the most profitable corporations in Wall Road historical past, incomes the sobriquet “The Wolf of Wall Road,” till all of it got here crashing down in 1999, when he pled responsible to securities fraud and cash laundering and served 22 months in jail. He revealed the memoir “The Wolf of Wall Road” in 2007, which was tailored by Martin Scorsese into the eponymous 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort.

Now, in an irony he absolutely appreciates, Belfort is taken into account a Wall Road skilled.

“Now I’ve discovered some very artistic methods to generate income on Wall Road, however I’ve obtained to say, personally, I like the truth that everybody now has the power to prepare and provides the Wall Road gamers a run for his or her cash,” mentioned Belfort. “It’s an actual David versus Goliath story. I’m praying that the beginner merchants are victorious however one factor I can guarantee you of, it’s going to be a wild journey each step of the way in which.”

Simon Downing, senior VP and head of factual & sports activities for Discovery U.Okay., mentioned, “Our investigative Discovery Plus originals have been extremely well-liked all over the world and we’re delighted to convey followers this well timed documentary subsequent month. ‘GameStop: The Wall Road Hijack’ is an informative, entertaining and jaw-dropping take a look at one essentially the most riveting monetary tales of our occasions.”

Ian Russell, head of worldwide packages for ITN Productions, added: “That is an unimaginable story with the proper host to shine a light-weight on how social media is altering the way in which shares are traded.”

“GameStop: The Wall Road Hijack” was commissioned by Simon Downing and Victoria Noble for Discovery Plus and Jeremy Phillips is the chief producer. Bruce Kennedy and Ian Russell are the chief producers for ITN Productions and Mark Radice is producer for ITN Productions.

The documentary can be accessible on Discovery Plus within the U.Okay. on April 8 and internationally this yr.