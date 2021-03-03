We keep wondering who could take the role of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman’s departure from the role of his own free will (despite the fact that he has been insisted a lot not to abandon his role), and of course the internet is still abuzz with ideas. On this occasion, one of the most requested names (by fans) is being that of Jared Keeso, famous for comedy Letterkennyreports Comicbook.
Wolverine fans want Jared Keeso in the role
March 3, 2021
