Wolverine fans want Jared Keeso in the role

March 3, 2021
2 Min Read

We keep wondering who could take the role of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman’s departure from the role of his own free will (despite the fact that he has been insisted a lot not to abandon his role), and of course the internet is still abuzz with ideas. On this occasion, one of the most requested names (by fans) is being that of Jared Keeso, famous for comedy Letterkennyreports Comicbook.

There is especially interest in replacing Jackman now that Marvel and is owned by Disney, who also have Fox, so it is a matter of time before they recover the character by finally integrating him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Keeso is a well-known creator, screenwriter and actor who has had a leading role in the series Letterkenny, created by himself, although he has also been seen in Smallville and Godzilla. There is an online petition for the actor to become the mutant that has already exceeded 2,500 signatures, a very powerful success. They describe the petition like this:

"After watching an episode of the Letterkenny series, it is very clear that Mr. Keeso would be a perfect choice to play Wolverine. He's Canadian, he's the perfect height, he's got years of experience playing a tough guy and a smoker, and he's in good shape physically.."

Ryan Reynolds himself has starred in more than one fun "fight" with Jackman by insisting ad nauseam to participate in Deadpool 2, which the actor finally classified as "not sexy." Deadpool 3, in fact, would have been a road movie with Deadpool and Wolverine, as it came to light.

