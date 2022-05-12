Wolves nominated two goals from Raúl Jiménez for the best of the season award

Although in the 2021-22 season the Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez failed to sign his best campaign With the Wolverhampton shirt, his appearances in the scoring statistics have been relevant to the statistics and the treat of the hobby In fact, in the final list of the five touchdowns nominated by the Wolves as the best goal of the year they appeared two that were scored by the youth squad of the Águilas del América in the campaign.

The list is made up of Jimenez, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves. However, the first two places were monopolized by Raúl. Through a publication on their social networks, the Premier League team released the video with the five scenes. In the first place, he highlighted the annotation of the Mexican Wolf in against Southampton in September 2021.

At the dawn of the campaign, the Mexican scored one of his most outstanding goals and that sowed expectation among the followers for his execution. A long clearance by José Sá reached the feet of the Mexican, who made a sprint from midfield to control the serve. When he approached the rival area, made a cut that left the defender lying and a second movement with which he achieved the same objective.

Raúl Jiménez scored two of the five goals nominated for the best of the year (Photo: Twitter/@Wolves)

With the panorama free, Jiménez managed to define with the inside part in the area of ​​the penalty spot and beat goalkeeper McCarthy with a cross shot. That was the only goal scored in the match.

Option B was also monopolized by Jiménez, although on that occasion with a target marked in November 2021 against West Ham. On this occasion the annotation stood out for the collective play that Bruno Lage’s team was able to achieve in an offensive play, since it was enough for the players connect five consecutive passes from his half court so that the Mexican was in front of the goal.

The attacker responsible for the imbalance was Nelson Semedo, although he touched the ball to Raúl Jiménez. Thanks to the fact that he had his back to the goal, he returned the ball to Daniel Podence, who in turn waited for the Lobo the mark will be removed to send him a low center. Upon receiving the ball, made a powerful shot with the inside that could not be stopped by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Despite not having had his best season, he is shaping up to be the starting striker for the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

Option C deals with a goal scored by Nelson Semedo contra Sheffield United which stood out for the collective action of the team. In position D was the target of Joao Moutinho contra Brentford, whose merit was the amount of touches on the edges of the area before the definition of three fingers of the Portuguese. In last place was Ruben Neveswith a definition of little hat against the Watford.

In his fourth season with the Wolves, Jiménez has managed to score six goals in 32 games, moreover, it has been his least favorable season in the field of fair play, since He has been expelled twice and received seven yellow cards. His performance has contrasted markedly with the 2019-20 campaign, when he scored 17 goals in the 38 games he played.

Despite their numbers, Raúl has not ceased to be Gerardo Martino’s trusted man to lead the attack of the Mexican National Team. After having been present at all the Concacaf Final Octagonal calls, he is shaping up to be the starting striker during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

