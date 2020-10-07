Woman committed suicide in Jamtara, Jharkhand with her 8-month-old son, know what is the reason…

A woman committed suicide with an eight-month-old son in Sudiyapani village of Nala police station area in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, killing both of them. Sub-divisional police officer of Nala area of ​​Jamtara district, Manoj Kumar Jha said that 25-year-old woman living in her maternal house, Visakhi Murmu, committed self-immolation with her sick child of eight months, at a short distance from the house early Tuesday. He was admitted to the Jamtara Sadar Hospital in a seriously injured condition where the mother-son died. Also Read – Jharkhand: Recommendation to give 50% reservation in jobs to backward, will be implemented soon

According to the family members, when they heard the screaming of the scorched child, the family and neighbors ran to save them, but the people were shocked to see the blazing fire in the body and the bottle of kerosene. Visakhi Murmu lived with her son Vishnu in her maternal home in Sudipani village, while her husband Ranjit Todu (Kitajudi-Jamtara) resident worked outside.

He said that an ambulance arrived at the information of the incident and both were taken to the Community Health Center Nala at around 5 am. Due to the scorching of most of the body of the mother-son, medical officer Dr. Nadiyanand Mandal sent him to Jamtara Sadar Hospital for better treatment where both died during treatment.

The police officer said that the bodies of both have been sent for a final test, but prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide by self-immolation. He told that the family of the woman told that Visakhi’s child was ill for several months. Visakhi’s mother Rasmani Murmu told that she came here last month. Her husband Ranjit Tudu used to send the expenses of regular treatment and running a family, but the girl was often under stress regarding a sick child. Apart from parents in the maiden, Visakhi’s sister Sumitra (13) and younger brother Rajendra (7) also lived together. The police is investigating the entire case.

