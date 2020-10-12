Woman gives birth to 16th child in Damoh, death of both mother and baby, will be investigated

Damoh: On Saturday, a 45-year-old woman gave birth to her 16th child in village Padajhir under Batiyagarh district of Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, but a few hours later the woman and her newborn son succumbed. Asha activist Kallo Bai Vishwakarma told on Sunday that Padhajir resident Sukhrani Ahirwar gave birth to her 16th child on Saturday. Due to the critical condition during delivery, the family immediately removed her and her newborn child to the Primary Health Center, but both mother and son died on the way. Also Read – Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools for children up to class VIII will not open in Madhya Pradesh at present: Minister

He said that the woman had become a mother for the sixteenth time. Out of the first 15 children of the woman, only 4 boys and 4 girls are alive, while 7 children have already died. Padajhir village is about 50 km from Damoh district headquarters. Meanwhile, the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Damoh district, Dr. Sangeeta Trivedi said that even after so many schemes of the government, the family planning of this woman is still not a matter of investigation. It will be investigated and whoever is found guilty will be taken immediate action. Also Read – A 15-year-old boy raped a 14-year-old girl, the victim set herself on fire in front of him

Let us tell you that an awareness campaign is run by the Government of India under the name ‘Hum 2 Hamare 2’. In this, awareness is spread among the people that no more than two children should be born. This puts both mother and child at risk. This is why the government spends crores every year on this campaign. Also Read – MP News: Corona positive patient committed suicide by jumping from second floor of government hospital in Jabalpur

