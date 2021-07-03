Woman head constable accused the officer of rape, mentioned – two years in the past…

Jaipur: A suspended girl head constable of Rajasthan Police has filed a case towards an officer of Rajasthan Police Provider (RPS) alleging rape. This girl head constable was once arrested a couple of days in the past for blackmailing the mentioned officer. Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Sahu mentioned that the pinnacle constable has registered a case towards the officer beneath segment 376 of IPC on Friday. Within the grievance, she has alleged that the officer raped her in 2019. Additionally Learn – The lady was once raped loads of instances, additionally become the mum of 3 youngsters, a few years in the past …

The mentioned RPS officials are lately operating as circle officer in Hindauli. Considerably, the girl head constable was once arrested in Might and is lately beneath suspension. The girl, who was once not too long ago launched on bail, has lodged a case towards RPS officer Shyam Sundar Vishnoi at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur.

It's noteworthy that Vishnoi had lodged a case towards the girl on this police station for blackmailing her. His allegation was once that the ladies policemen have siphoned off Rs 5.50 lakh from him and are difficult Rs 50 lakh. She is threatening to document a rape case towards him if the cash isn't paid. The 2 got here in touch in 2019 when the RPS officer was once present process coaching on the Rajasthan Police Academy.