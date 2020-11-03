Woman kidnapped and raped in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Srinagar: A 21-year-old girl was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after allegedly kidnapping and raping her in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police sources said that a group of teenagers abducted the girl in Akhal area of ​​Kulgam and carried out the rape incident. She went to attend a wedding ceremony there. Also Read – UP: Pregnant woman instructor became a yoga trainer arrest of medical college

Police sources said, "The girl was seen by the locals and she was admitted unconscious in a hospital in Kulgam district. Later he was sent to a hospital in Srinagar for better treatment. " Sources said that two people have been arrested so far after getting the FIR done at the police station. In the ancestral village of the girl, people blocked the road and demanded death penalty for the culprits.

Let us know that in the last few months, many misdeeds have been reported in the country. The case of Hathras in UP is still not cold. After this, cases of rape have been seen in many places in Punjab and UP.