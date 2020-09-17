Entertainment

Woman killed in encounter with militants in Srinagar, two CRPF jawans injured

September 17, 2020
Three militants were killed in an encounter late Wednesday night in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area. In the grip of this encounter of security forces with the terrorists, a woman also came and died. Two CRPF personnel were injured. The dead terrorists have not been immediately identified. Encounter in progress. Police said that they are conducting a search operation in the area. Also Read – Pakistan is using tunnels to infiltrate terrorists: DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

Officials said that after getting information about the presence of terrorists, security forces started a siege operation in Firdausabad area of ​​Batmaloo at around 2.30 pm. Also Read – Pakistan is not deterred by its antics, firing on border areas in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir

He said that the terrorists opened fire on the security forces after which the search operation turned into an encounter.

Officials said that a woman named Konsar Riaz died in the encounter. At the same time, two CRPF personnel were injured.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. He told that the operation of the security forces is still going on.

