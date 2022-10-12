“Woman, life, freedom”: Iranians marched again and defied the regime, which intensified the repression

Lawyers Protest Suppressed In Tehran

Iranian security forces fired tear gas Wednesday at a protest by lawyers over the death of Mahsa Aminiaccording to a rights group, which also raised to at least 201 the number of dead from the repression of the movementwhich has lasted almost a month.

“Woman, life, freedom”lawyers in Tehran chanted at their first rally of solidarity with the female-led demonstrations that have swept across Iran since the 22-year-old’s death, he said. Iran Human Rightscon sede en Oslo.

“We don’t want spectators, join us,” sang a group of college students; other students, some without veils, shouted “death to the dictator.”

Shortly after, they were seen run away from a cloud of tear gasin images distributed online by IHR despite a major internet outage, and a lawyer later said that three of the protesters were detained.

BelieveIranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16 after falling into a coma after being detained in the capital by police of morals for an alleged violation of the strict dress code for women in the Islamic Republic.

Since then, young women, university students and even schoolgirls have defiantly removed their hijabs and clashed with security forces in the biggest wave of social unrest in Iran in nearly three years.

Protests in Karaj and Isfahan

At least 28 minors have died in the protestsand hundreds more have been arrested and confined, mostly in prisons for adults, according to rights groups inside and outside the country.

The deadly riots have especially shaken Sanandajin the western province of Kurdistan of Amini, but also Zahedanin the far southeast of Iran, where demonstrations erupted on September 30 over the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police commander.

The supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khameneiin a televised appearance on Wednesday, returned to accuse Iran’s “enemies” of fueling “these street riots.”

Girls from a school in Tehran, Iran, take off their veils and make obscene gestures against the ayatollahs (Twitter)

“The actions of the enemy, such as propaganda, trying to influence minds, creating excitement, encouraging and even teaching the manufacture of incendiary materials, are now completely clear,” he said.

Imminent bloody crackdown

Tehran activists called on protesters to come “in solidarity with the people of Sanandaj and the heroic people of Zahedan.”

“We don’t want spectators. Come and join us.” sang a group of women, mostly young, while they applauded in a roundabout of the Tehran Azad Universityin other images posted on Twitter by IHR.

The supreme leader of the Persian regime attributed the demonstrations for the death of Mahsa Amini to “provocative propaganda”



The slogan of the protest “Woman, life, freedom” was spray-painted on the wall of the former US embassy – abandoned after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and subsequent hostage crisis – but was later painted over, according to an image obtained by AFP.

In Sanandaj shops were closed and people gathered in the streets chanting slogans and waving hijabs in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz y Mashhadaccording to other images online.

Protests at Gilan University: “Raisi, where are you? They didn’t give us food!”:

Iran Human Rights said the crackdown has killed at least 108 people, and that at least 93 others died in Zahedan, for total of 201 victims.

The Norway-based group said its research on “crackdown” in Kurdistan had been hampered by internet restrictions and warned of an “imminent and bloody crackdown” there.

IHR also said that workers had joined protest strikes this week at the Asalouyeh petrochemical plantin the southwest, Abadan, in the west, and Bushehr, in the south.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reviews troops (West Asia News Agency)/via REUTERS/File)

Analysts claim that the multifaceted nature of the protests has complicated the state’s attempts to quell them, which could pose an even greater challenge to authorities than the 2019 riots.

In his growing repression, Iran has blocked access to social mediaincluding Instagram and WhatsApp, and has launched a campaign of mass arrests.

the monitor online NetBlocks on Twitter reported a “major internet traffic disruption in #Iran” from around 9:30 am (0600 GMT) which was “likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests over #MahsaAmini’s death.”

Children in adult prisons

The Tehran-based Society for the Protection of Children’s Rights reported the death of 28 minors, and condemned the security forces for violence against children.

He criticized that “families are kept in the dark about the whereabouts of their children, that cases are processed without lawyers and that there are no judges or juvenile police officers”and said that the government must be held accountable.

The deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guard, But Fadavitold the Iranian media on October 5 that “the median age of those detained in many of the recent protests was 15 years old.”

The human rights lawyer Hassan President said around 300 people between the ages of 12 and 19 are in police custodysome of them in detention centers for adult drug offenders.

In addition, the Iranian judiciary said that more than 100 people had been charged for the protests by Amini only in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.

Iran said an investigation determined Amini had died of a long-standing illness and not from the alleged beatings.

His disconsolate parents have denied it and have filed a complaint against the agents involved. One of his cousins, who lives in Iraq, has told the AFP what He died of “a violent blow to the head.”

(With information from AFP)

