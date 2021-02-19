Woman to Head Japan Olympics Committee After Sexist Comments Scandal

Japan has appointed outstanding feminine politician Hashimoto Seiko to head the nation’s Olympic Video games organizing committee. She takes the place of Mori Yoshiro, who resigned final week after a uncommon outcry towards his earlier sexist feedback.

Hashimoto resigned her cupboard place as each minister for the Olympics and minister for feminine empowerment and gender equality. She is changed in each roles by Marukawa Tamayo, one other well-connected feminine politician.

Hashimoto is a well known former skater who has represented Japan at a number of Olympic Video games. At 56, she can be a era youthful than the 83-year-old former prime minister Mori.

“It’s my mission to host the video games by prioritizing security for each individuals and the Japanese individuals, and create an environment for athletes to go on the stage of their goals with out worrying,” Hashimoto stated, after she was formally accredited by the committee’s govt board. She additionally vowed to get preparations again on monitor as rapidly as potential and to rebuild belief within the committee by pursing gender equality.

Her job with the video games is a tricky one. The Olympic torch parade is scheduled to begin from subsequent month. And the summer time video games are solely 5 months away. The Summer time Video games might be held July 23, 2021 to Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympic Video games will run Aug. 24, 2021 to Sept. 5, 2021.

Japan stays largely closed due to coronavirus management measures and it has not but determined whether or not to permit international guests, media and officers into the nation in July for the video games.

The nation has recorded 421,000 virus infections and seven,294 associated deaths, in accordance to Johns Hopkins College information. However its vaccination program is barely starting. The primary photographs had been flown into the nation solely final week.

A number of commentators in Japanese media and on social media counsel that the duty of attaining a extra gender-equal Japan remains to be more durable. Mori attracted worldwide consideration for saying that girls on boards must be restricted from talking an excessive amount of. He apologized and resigned after a surge of criticism. However his preliminary response was to nominate one other octogenarian man to take his place.