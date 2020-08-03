Women’ Generation Gets Together To Celebrate Tiffany’s Birthday And Their 13th Debut Anniversary

Women’ Generation members and extra buddies had a glamorous celebration for Tiffany’s birthday, they usually additionally used the event to have fun their upcoming 13th anniversary!

Tiffany’s birthday was on August 1, and a celebration was held for the large day, with many members of Women’ Generation participating, in addition to buddies together with former SISTAR member Bora, former Secret member Hyosung, and extra. As Women’ Generation’s 13th debut anniversary is developing on August 5, additionally they celebrated it on the celebration!

Tiffany shared many photographs on her Instagram with the caption “Feeling liked.” Sooyoung hilariously replied to tag Leonardo Dicaprio and say, “please say HBD for my sista oppa.”



In her tales, Tiffany shared photos together with a adorned desk whereas tagging Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, Seohyun, Bora, Hyosung, and Kim Ji Younger.



Hyoyeon recruited Tiffany and Seohyun for the dance problem for her single “Dessert” and wished Tiffany a contented birthday!

Sunny shared cute photographs with Tiffany and wrote, “Now if we don’t do our ‘signature,’ it’s disappointing~ Simply as anticipated of our passionate Tiffany! You’re superb for not solely celebrating your birthday but additionally Women’ Generation’s 13th anniversary!! Let’s be joyful, our Tiffany. #GG4EVA.”

Sooyoung wrote, “She doesn’t know what ‘sufficient’ is in relation to work and folks, so she’s all the time doing her finest to an overflowing quantity. Every time I’m feeling down, she’s the one who breaks down my door and is available in to yell, ‘Don’t really feel discouraged, my good friend!’ and brings me out. You make me want to your happiness extra so than my very own. Don’t ever be discouraged, my particular person. I’m all the time supporting you. #HappyBirthday.”

Seohyun shared photographs from the celebration too and wrote, “A passionate and funky particular person, an individual who’s all the time honest, and an individual who’s so lovely when she smiles whereas her coronary heart is much more lovely.” She known as Tiffany somebody who “shines brighter than mushrooms” and wrote, “Thanks for all the time being by my facet.” She added in English, “Love you sis,” and she or he jokingly requested why their eyes appear like that within the picture.

She additionally shared extra photographs from the birthday celebration and the “Dessert” dance problem!

Yuri posted photographs with the captions “Luv Gorg” and “My most valuable buddies, I really like you. Luv Gorg #HBDTiff #801 #805.”

Taeyeon additionally posted photographs of herself from the celebration and wrote, “August.”

Pleased birthday, Tiffany! And joyful early anniversary, Women’ Generation!

Watch Sooyoung in “Inform Me What You Noticed” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)