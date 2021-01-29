Women’ Generation’s Hyoyeon Talks About Impact Of COVID-19 On Her Work As A DJ + Prediction For SM’s Future Board Of Directors

Women’ Generation’s Hyoyeon appeared as a visitor on the January 27 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star”!

Hyoyeon actively promotes as a DJ at golf equipment and EDM festivals and has launched solo EDM singles underneath the identify DJ Hyo. On “Radio Star,” she was requested about how her work as a DJ was impacted by the social distancing tips put in place to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

She stated, “I just lately went to Taiwan. Taiwan has had only a few COVID-19 instances. I used to be invited by the Taiwanese authorities for a significant occasion. However on the morning of the occasion, a variant case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Taiwan and the occasion was modified to be now not in-person. I did some DJ-ing there and carried out my music ‘Dessert.’”

She shared that she had gotten lots of invites to carry out as a DJ in different international locations. “Most DJs dream of going to the Netherlands,” she stated. “It’s thought-about the birthplace of DJs. I used to be lucky sufficient to get a very good likelihood to carry out there. It was in entrance of well-known producers, so if I did effectively, I might’ve signed a contract. I used to be a beginner, so that they solely gave me half-hour, however I resolved to point out all the pieces I might. I went there and carried out and the response was fairly good.”

Hyoyeon stated that she had considered altering her full-time job to DJ. “I despatched an extended textual content message to Lee Soo Man [founder of SM Entertainment] about my dream,” she stated. “I confirmed him that I’ve lots of ardour for this work, and I bought my very own staff at SM Leisure.”

Hyoyeon, who has been at SM since she was 12 years previous, was requested whether or not she would develop into a member of the board of administrators at SM. (BoA, Kangta, and actor Kim Min Jong are all present members of the board.) She replied, “Of course [TVXQ’s] Yunho would develop into a member first. If there was an organization dinner after an SMTOWN live performance, then Yunho and another passionate individuals would all the time be sitting close to Lee Soo Man. Yunho, Changmin, and Minho are the diligent members of that membership. Yunho is the greatest in terms of taking good care of individuals and asking in the event that they’re having a tough time.”

