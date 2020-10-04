Women’ Generation’s Jessica Jung on Writing K-Pop YA Book ‘Shine’

As a member of South Korean group Women’ Technology, Jessica Jung made a reputation for herself within the highest echelons of pop royalty. Having since gone solo (she left the group in 2014) and launched a trend line, with plans to open a flagship retailer in Seoul, Jung is now taking readers on a journey to stardom in her debut YA novel, “Shine.” Launched Sept. 29 from Simon & Schuster Books for Younger Readers, the novel tells the story of Rachel Kim, a Korean-American trainee at an leisure firm in Seoul working exhausting to get the possibility to debut as a Ok-pop star.

Rachel’s highway to success is full of performances, friendships, cattiness and romance, splashed with a wholesome dose of actuality as Jung weaves truth and fiction all through to share insights into the extremely aggressive world of Ok-pop.

Writing a ebook is the newest flip for you in your multifaceted profession. What impressed “Shine”?

I at all times thought my life wasn’t regular. It was very distinctive. As a lot as it may be very glamorous and fairly on the surface, there will be a number of drama, a number of sacrifices. I felt it was time for me to inform the story. I needed to point out the readers the way it started, the place it began. Take them step-by-step by the method, behind the scenes, issues they don’t know. As a result of you’ll be able to see the profession and the way it goes, however you by no means actually know what occurred earlier than that. I’m from San Francisco, so I assumed that a part of the story could be fascinating for the readers to learn, particularly within the Western world.

Is Rachel’s story semi-autobiographical?

Rachel’s a mirrored image of me, however I don’t need it to be like, “Oh, it’s an autobiography.” I’m really a fan of YA novels. I wish to communicate to youthful audiences, as a result of nowadays lots of people wish to be Ok-pop stars, or pop stars, or YouTubers. Rachel and I are very comparable, however I did fictionalize every part. However I hope will probably be an Easter egg hunt for individuals. I would like them to seek out clues alongside the best way, work out who’s who, what’s what, have enjoyable with it and luxuriate in it.

How did you writing a ebook evaluate with different facets of your numerous profession?

The leisure trade may be very fast, however the ebook world appeared very relaxed. They plan method forward of time. One factor I discovered was that it’s actually exhausting to let go of the copy. The revising and proofreading course of… It was enjoyable, however I didn’t wish to let go.

You’re the primary Ok-pop star, to my information, that has written a novel based mostly on your life and profession. How does that really feel?

As an American, I used to be raised to be impartial, take motion, have a voice, be accountable, to not be afraid to talk up for myself. It’s humorous however I do issues earlier than others do it. I believe it’s a part of my persona as properly.

What made you determine to maintain a number of the Korean untranslated, that includes it both romanized or in Hangul?

That was the distinctive a part of my ebook. I assumed, now that the world is embracing not solely Ok-pop however Ok-beauty, Ok-dramas and so forth., individuals would possibly wish to study Korean. So if I pop some phrases right here or there, individuals would possibly look it up or take curiosity in it.

Such as you, Rachel’s household strikes to Seoul so she will pursue her dream, leading to complicated interfamilial dynamics. Was this true to life?

My mother was at all times very supportive, however on the surface very strict. Within the trainee years, I might solely go throughout the weekends. I needed to research throughout the week. It was exhausting for me to focus on being a trainee like the remaining. And my relationship with my sister [actor-singer Krystal Jung], I actually needed it to be precisely how we’re. She picked the identify for her [corresponding character in the novel]. It was one thing else and he or she was like, “I wish to be ‘Leah.’”

Jessica Jung

Blanc & Eclare

The ebook explores the disparity and bullying between and amongst trainees, and mistreatment of feminine stars versus male ones. Do these signify your experiences?

Undoubtedly. And it nonetheless goes on. I believe it’s solely pure. It’s a really aggressive world on the market. It’s one thing that folks don’t actually like to speak about, however I assumed bringing it up in fiction could be a good way to let individuals know all of it exists on this world. Koreans typically, they’re very conservative in each method, so it’s not simple to actually communicate up. It may be very delicate. However I believe I used to be courageous sufficient to do this.

Do you’ve any issues that “Shine” will ruffle some feathers?

No, in no way. It’s fiction, proper? I’m excited for the readers all over the world to learn it, get some perception and fall in love with the characters.

What would you want readers of “Shine” to return away with?

“Smile like the entire world is your finest good friend.” I get very emotional once I hear it. I like it. It has a number of which means behind it. It’s important to at all times be glad and smiley. Nothing is mistaken, nothing can ever go mistaken. That you must cover a number of emotions behind your smile. And that’s what I went by once I was younger. That’s what I discovered to do. That’s one thing that may be a weapon, really. That’s how one can shield your self. I would like the ebook to be a constructive affect for the readers. I would like them to know that it’s okay to do issues for your self. You may go struggle on your goals. You don’t have to look again. It’s okay to seek out your voice and communicate up for your self. And I simply need it to be a superb learn.