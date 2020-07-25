Women’ Generation’s Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Thank Kim Jun Han For Sending Support To Their Drama Set

Women’ Generation’s Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo expressed their gratitude to Kim Jun Han for sending a thoughtful present to the set of their new drama “Personal Life” (literal title).

On July 24, Seohyun shared pictures with Go Kyung Pyo and the espresso truck from Kim Jun Han on her Instagram account. The banner on the truck reads, ‘I assist Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and the solid and crew of ‘Personal Life’!” Seohyun wrote, “Due to Kim Jun Han’s beneficiant espresso truck, we’re filming effectively on this sizzling summer season. Thank you a lot! I had so lots of the drinks and shaved ice as a result of they had been so scrumptious.”

Go Kyung Pyo posted the identical pictures on his personal Instagram account and commented, “The thoughtful present from Kim Jun Han. Thank you so, a lot!”

“Personal Life” is a refreshing drama that takes place throughout the present age wherein individuals share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. The drama is about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.” It’s scheduled to premiere in September following the conclusion of “Was It Love?”

Within the meantime, watch Seohyun and Kim Jun Han of their 2018 drama “Time“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)