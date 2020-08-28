Women’ Generation’s Seohyun Shares Her Hopes For Her New Drama + How She Prepared For Con Artist Role

Women’ Generation’s Seohyun lately talked about her position within the upcoming JTBC drama “Non-public Life” (literal translation).

“Non-public Life” is set within the present age wherein individuals share, steal, and fabricate their non-public lives. The drama is about con artists who mobilize all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “non-public life.”

Seohyun performs Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who scams individuals to get by in life. “As quickly as I learn the script, I knew I needed this undertaking and this position it doesn’t matter what,” she stated. “I do not forget that I did nothing however learn the script all day. It was so thrilling that I didn’t even discover the time passing.”

She described her character as, “She grew up in a world of lies and scams, so it naturally grew to become part of her. She grew up watching her mother and father do ‘scams,’ so she understood how the world labored quicker than her friends. She’s very real looking and may observe her state of affairs objectively. She’s very assured, action-oriented, and has plenty of initiative, however this can be a defence mechanism that stems from the truth that she finds it exhausting to belief individuals. On the subject of love, she is awkward and fragile.”

To organize for her con artist position, Seohyun centered on Cha Joo Eun’s mastery of disguise. “I learn plenty of books and watched plenty of documentaries to study numerous jobs,” she stated. “I additionally selected my garments extra fastidiously as a way to painting how Cha Joo Eun’s feelings modified for every state of affairs. However her reward with phrases and her skill to shortly grasp a state of affairs have been extra necessary than her garments. Her reward is making individuals suppose lies are reality. However I didn’t need it to really feel like I used to be simply copying somebody, so I did my greatest to carry out the elements of myself that have been most just like Joo Eun.”

In regards to the different forged members, she stated, “[Go Kyung Pyo] is an actor who’s as nice on the within as he’s on the surface. He’s at all times respectful on set and helps ease my nervousness. I believe that’s why it was potential to create extra stunning and heart-pounding scenes collectively.” About Kim Hyo Jin, she stated, “She is pleasant and creates environment earlier than filming begins, however as quickly because the cameras activate, the look in her eye modifications. I’m impressed by that each time.” She added, “Kim Younger Min, Park Sung Keun, and Track Solar Mi are additionally plenty of enjoyable to work with and the chemistry is actual. It’s plenty of enjoyable being on set.”

On the finish, Seohyun shared her hopes for the drama. “I need it to be a drama that helps individuals suppose deeply about the reality that we must always not neglect who we’re in a world the place individuals deceive each other,” she stated. “I additionally hope that individuals can neglect the troublesome actual world for a second by way of ‘Non-public Life’ and luxuriate in a second of refreshing thrills. I hope that the viewers will fall in love with Joo Eun, who has stolen my very own coronary heart.”

“Non-public Life” is about to premiere in September. Final week, the drama manufacturing was placed on maintain to stop the unfold of COVID-19 following a brand new outbreak of the virus within the Seoul metropolitan space.

Take a look at Seohyun in “Unhealthy Thief, Good Thief” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)