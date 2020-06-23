Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh In Talks To Join Shin Se Kyung And Im Siwan In New Drama

We could also be seeing Kang Tae Oh and Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung in a brand new drama quickly!

On June 23, it was reported that Sooyoung was in talks to affix the upcoming JTBC drama “Run On” (literal title). In response, a supply from her company Saram Leisure said, “It’s true that Sooyoung has acquired a proposal to look in ‘Run On’ and he or she is at the moment wanting over the position.” If Sooyoung decides to tackle the position, this shall be her first drama since showing in “Inform Me What You Noticed” earlier this yr.

Earlier, it was reported that Kang Tae Oh can also be in talks to affix the drama and a supply from his company Man of Creation (M.O.C) confirmed the information. If he accepts the position, this shall be his first drama since final yr’s KBS 2TV drama “The Story of Nokdu,” and his first drama since transferring to his new company.

“Run On” is ready to be a drama that tells the story of a sprinter who was on the nationwide crew as he turns into a sports activities agent. Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung are at the moment in talks for the drama as nicely.

Keep tuned for extra updates

And watch Kang Tae Oh in "The Story of Nokdu"!

