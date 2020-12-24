Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung Talks About “Run On” And “New Year Blues,” Wrapping Up Her 20s, And More

Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung not too long ago participated in a pictorial and interview for Marie Claire.

Sooyoung is at the moment starring within the new JTBC drama “Run On,” in addition to awaiting the discharge of her new movie “New Year Blues.”

Requested to explain her character in “Run On,” Web optimization Dan Ah, Sooyoung stated, “She’s the inheritor to Korea’s largest company, however she is pushed down the road of succession as a result of she’s a girl. Dan Ah may be very bold in terms of work, and she or he’s good at it. She is obvious about what she likes and dislikes and is aware of her path in life. Her phrases are at all times simple, so some folks assume she’s a nasty particular person, however I feel that she’s an sincere particular person. She simply can’t disguise her feelings. She’s delicate to the passage of time, so as a substitute of circling round what she desires to say, she simply says what she must say. She thinks it’s the quickest path to happiness. However then she meets and falls in love with somebody who breaks all the principles she’s set for herself.”

Sooyoung continued, “I actually wished to play a youthful character who’s good at her job. I like how she goes all in in terms of work. And it’s not simply Dan Ah, however Shin Se Kyung‘s character, Oh Mi Joo, additionally takes pleasure in her work. When Dan Ah and Mi Joo face prejudice as a result of they’re ladies, they struggle for what they deserve and make their very own lives with out hiding how they really feel. Park Si Hyun, the author of ‘Run On,’ stated that she would ensure every feminine character achieved her targets. That there was no want for feminine characters to waver in love or energy when confronted with actual life. I appreciated that perspective of hers.”

About “New Year Blues,” she stated, “Oh Wol is the brightest character I’ve ever performed. Underneath Hong Ji Younger’s route, I spotted I ought to change into extra versatile. There have been instances when what I had ready didn’t slot in with the route that the director wished to go in. Till then, I had thought that I used to be an actor who went together with what the director stated. However unbeknownst to me, there was a wall inside me. If we examine it to a solfège scale, I believed I used to be at ‘ti’ however the director wished me to go all the best way to ‘do.’ Somewhat than a special route, we had completely different ends in thoughts. However it was thrilling. I appreciated how the director would talk about issues with the actor till she’d persuaded them about what sort of feelings she wished. Oh Wol is a really lovable character. I by no means thought that I might be suited to play lovable characters like that.”

About the tip of 2020, she stated, “It feels just like the mist is clearing from the paths that I’d by no means walked earlier than. Now I do know what I like, what issues make me shine, who I needs to be with to have enjoyable, and how one can spend my time. I feel that by all the things I skilled in my twenties, what I earned was knowledge. Up to now, I used to remorse the passage of time. It felt like I wasn’t doing something and time was simply going by, and I wished to strive extra issues. However now I’ve accomplished these issues and what I’ve left are these roots. I’m going to concentrate on these roots and spend my 30s properly.”

Sooyoung concluded, “For a number of years, I might at all times really feel drained on the finish of the 12 months. The top of the 12 months is while you rejoice what you probably did that 12 months, proper? So it got here to really feel like this was a time solely for individuals who had completed one thing wonderful. The conferences, the awards, the events. For some time, I at all times celebrated the brand new 12 months countdown on a stage. Once I now not attended awards as a musician, the tip of the 12 months felt surprisingly lonely. It felt like everybody else was celebrating what they’d accomplished on the finish of the 12 months, and I used to be standing aside from them. I wrote the music ‘Winter Breath’ serious about these issues. I wrote it about two years in the past, and for about two years, that’s how I felt. I used to be lonely within the winter, and on the finish of the 12 months. It’s not a lot that I used to be alone, however that I couldn’t determine what I had discovered regardless of of all my experiences. I wasn’t certain if I had gotten the outcomes from my expertise both. However now it’s completely different.”

