Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung’s Unique Relationships With 3 Different Characters In “Run On”

Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung has been receiving numerous love for her highly effective and dynamic position in “Run On”!

JTBC’s “Run On” tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Sooyoung performs Search engine marketing Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO with a daring character.

Listed below are three distinctive relationships that Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s colourful character carries out!

1. Her bickering “womance”

Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung) have a peculiar relationship the place they’re much more drawn to one another as a result of they’re such opposites. Nevertheless, each characters are brutally sincere and extremely cussed. Though they’d a tough first assembly, Search engine marketing Dan Ah grows intrigued by Oh Mi Joo after seeing how effectively she sticks to her phrase. Whereas she’s sometimes very skilled, Search engine marketing Dan Ah lets free round Oh Mi Joo, joking round and sending her winks to allow them to develop nearer. Though the bickering will possible by no means finish, Search engine marketing Dan Ah has now turned her consideration to serving to Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan) develop nearer, creating her “battle friendship” with Oh Mi Joo on the similar time.

2. Her high-speed romance

Search engine marketing Dan Ah first meets artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) for an artwork piece however the two had utterly completely different functions. Search engine marketing Dan Ah felt comforted by Lee Younger Hwa’s “drawing with out basis,” however Lee Younger Hwa had utterly fallen for Search engine marketing Dan Ah after lastly feeling acknowledged for his paintings. As a consequence of his lack of boundaries, Search engine marketing Dan Ah initially feels burdened by Lee Younger Hwa but additionally finally ends up going out of her technique to meet him personally to select up her drawing. The pair exhibit nice chemistry with their high-speed romance and no-filter conversations, permitting viewers to anticipate what’s in retailer for the couple.

3. Her “individual”

As a consequence of her hectic and aggressive life, Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s secretary Jung Ji Hyun (Yeon Jae Wook) is the one individual she feels comfy calling “her individual.” They might be tied collectively via a enterprise relationship however Search engine marketing Dan Ah views Jung Ji Hyun as far more than only a enterprise associate. When Jung Ji Hyun will get attacked by her older brother Search engine marketing Myung Min (Lee Shin Ki), she makes certain to get her candy revenge. Alternatively, Jung Ji Hyun makes certain to deal with his workaholic boss’s well being.

JTBC’s “Run On” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

