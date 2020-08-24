Women’ Generation’s Sunny Shares Tip For People Living In Dorms + Talks About Moving Out On Her Own

Women’ Generation’s Sunny not too long ago spoke about her dorm expertise and what it was like transferring out to reside on her personal!

On August 23, Sunny appeared as a visitor on MBC’s “The place is My Residence” to assist out as an interim inside decorator.

Sunny instantly confirmed curiosity in trying on the numerous houses, commenting, “After residing in a dorm for round 10 years, I started romanticizing houses. Once I first began residing alone, I did a ton of leg work. I went to go see greater than 20 homes. After transferring, I did the inside adorning alone.”

One of many households featured on the present was a mom with three daughters searching for a brand new dwelling. As Sunny additionally comes from a household of three women, she shared, “I’m the youngest of three daughters, and I lived in a dorm with all women. Greater than something, dividing up the washroom and room area is most essential.”

