Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon And VIXX’s Ravi Reportedly Dating + SM Denies

Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon and VIXX’s Ravi have been reported to be courting.

On December 27, Pleasure Information 24 reported that Taeyeon and Ravi have been courting for a yr.

The information outlet cited a supply near the 2 artists who defined that Taeyeon and Ravi have been launched to one another by means of a mutual acquaintance roughly a yr in the past. In accordance with Pleasure Information 24, Ravi and Taeyeon have been noticed coming into Ravi’s home collectively on Christmas day.

Ravi’s company GROOVL1N has acknowledged that they’re checking with Ravi relating to the report. Taeyeon’s company SM Leisure mentioned to information outlet Sports activities Kyunghyang, “They’re solely shut colleagues who work on music collectively.”

In the meantime, Taeyeon is showing as a set forged member on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday,” and Ravi seems on KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4.”

