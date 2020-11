Taeyeon is returning with new music!

On November 20, Xportsnews reported that the Women’ Technology member is releasing a brand new solo album in December.

In response to the report, SM Leisure confirmed, “Taeyeon is making ready a brand new album aimed for a December launch. Please stay up for it.”

This will probably be Taeyeon’s first home comeback since her single “Blissful” in Might.

