Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon Takes 1st Win For “What Do I Call You” On “Inkigayo”

December 27, 2020
Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon has taken her first win for “What Do I Call You” on “Inkigayo”!

Though the December 27 episode of “Inkigayo” didn’t air as a result of present’s three-week hiatus, SBS launched the chart rankings for the ultimate week of December on their web site.

Taeyeon’s “What Do I Call You” took first place with 5,744 factors, whereas TWICE’s “I Can’t Cease Me” got here in second with 5,103 factors and Kyung Web optimization’s “Shiny Star” got here in third with 4,985 factors.

Congratulations to Taeyeon!

