Women’ Generation’s Tiffany And Sooyoung Show Off Friendship With Adorable Fireworks Date At The Beach

The friendship between Women’ Generation’s Tiffany and Sooyoung remains to be going sturdy!

On November 14, Sooyoung took to Instagram to share a photograph from her and Tiffany’s cute nighttime hangout on the seashore. The picture exhibits the 2 Women’ Technology members sharing a bottle of wine amidst fireworks and fortunately toasting each other.

Sooyoung wrote within the caption, “Endlessly YOUNG,” earlier than quoting a lyric from Women’ Generation’s “All Night time” within the hashtags: “When the fireworks mirrored in your eyes quiver.”

Watch Sooyoung in her drama “Inform Me What You Noticed” with English subtitles under!

