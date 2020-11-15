General News

Women’ Generation’s Tiffany And Sooyoung Show Off Friendship With Adorable Fireworks Date At The Beach

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read

The friendship between Women’ Generation’s Tiffany and Sooyoung remains to be going sturdy!

On November 14, Sooyoung took to Instagram to share a photograph from her and Tiffany’s cute nighttime hangout on the seashore. The picture exhibits the 2 Women’ Technology members sharing a bottle of wine amidst fireworks and fortunately toasting each other.

Sooyoung wrote within the caption, “Endlessly YOUNG,” earlier than quoting a lyric from Women’ Generation’s “All Night time” within the hashtags: “When the fireworks mirrored in your eyes quiver.

Watch Sooyoung in her drama “Inform Me What You Noticed” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.