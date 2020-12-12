Women’ Generation’s YoonA And Hwang Jung Min’s New Drama “Hush” Premieres To Strong Ratings

JTBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Hush” is off to a promising begin!

“Hush” is a brand new collection concerning the real looking and relatable on a regular basis struggles of reporters. Starring Women’ Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Jung Min, the drama goals to spotlight the methods through which information reporters’ lives resemble these of strange workplace staff.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 11 premiere of “Hush” scored a mean nationwide score of three.4 p.c. Notably, the primary broadcast scored a considerably increased variety of viewers than its predecessor “Extra Than Associates” (the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot), which hovered within the 1 p.c vary for the whole thing of its run.

The following episode of “Hush” will air on December 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

