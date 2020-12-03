Women’ Generation’s YoonA Shares How She Prepared To Play An Intern Reporter In “Hush”

Women’ Generation’s YoonA talked about how she reworked into her “Hush” character!

The upcoming JTBC drama is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. YoonA takes the position of the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Hwang Jung Min performs the veteran reporter Han Joon Hyuk, who has misplaced his ardour for his job. The forged additionally contains Park Ho San, Yoo Solar, Son Byung Ho, Kim Gained Hae, Lee Seung Joon, and extra.

Together with stills that have been launched on December 2, YoonA shared her plans to point out a brand new model of herself by Lee Ji Soo. Her character’s motto is “A pen is mightier than a gun, however meals is mightier than a pen,” and Lee Ji Soo will likely be turning the workplace of the newspaper outlet Day by day Korea the wrong way up along with her new concepts. Lee Ji Soo is a robust and refreshingly direct particular person, however she additionally hides one thing deep inside. Her glad on a regular basis household life was shaken up by an incident that led her to dream of becoming a member of Day by day Korea, and he or she turns into an actual reporter after assembly Han Joon Hyuk.

The brand new photographs present Lee Ji Soo’s ardour for her work and her technique of progress, upping followers’ pleasure for YoonA’s transformation. As a brand new intern nonetheless in her probation interval, Lee Ji Soo wears her press move on her first day on the revered information outlet, her eyes glowing with pleasure and nerves. She glares at somebody excessive of a pc monitor in one other photograph and is deep in dialog over drinks in one other.

YoonA shared, “On prime of visiting a police station and newspaper firm to see the locations the place actual reporters work, I additionally did analysis about my character whereas getting recommendation concerning the questions I’d ready.” She continued, “I see reporters typically in my line of labor, however I didn’t know the small print about how they work and the way they write articles, and it helped in my research.”

The actress beforehand revealed her quick hair reduce for the position by teaser movies and posters. She stated, “There was an outline of her within the script that stated she has quick hair. I absolutely agreed and reduce my hair. I assumed rather a lot about what model could be the most effective to point out who Lee Ji Soo is, and that’s how I accomplished the look that I’ve now.”

Lastly, YoonA stated, “The character is somebody with distinctive and clear views and rationale, and he or she all the time speaks out. I discovered her to be convincing and relatable. Similar to her credo ‘Meals is mightier than a pen,’ she shoulders the burdens of actuality, however regardless of that she doesn’t hand over and retains passionately confronting obstacles head-on.”

“Hush” premieres on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST.

Watch YoonA in “The King Loves” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)